Friends star David Schwimmer reunites with ex-wife to share message of support for Black Lives Matter protest

Friends star David Schwimmer has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking part in a protest and vigil in New York City.

The recent protest is one of many marches and demonstrations that have taken place across the US and around the world following the recent death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck.

David, who played Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom, shared a photo of him and his ex-wife Zoe Buckman on Instagram yesterday (June 3), telling followers that he stands in solidarity with the Black community.

In a powerful post, the actor said that he and Zoe "marched in honour of the countless Black lives lost to racial violence" and "to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginalised communities".

Although David and Zoe divorced after seven years of marriage back in 2017, the two took the New York City streets together to "demand a better future" for their young daughter and "all children".

David also shared his anger at Donald Trump's response to the unrest, admitting that he was "appalled by the shocking indifference" of the US President.

He wrote: "We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform.

"We marched in honour of the countless Black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against [marginalised] communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of colour.

"Because we are angry and appalled by the shocking indifference of our President; and to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it."

A number of celebrities have also shown their support for Black Lives Matter over the past week, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, who donated $11,000 to the Community Justice Exchange.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

