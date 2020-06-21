The Friends reunion special has delayed filming until August

Photo credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank - Getty Images

Ever since we found out a Friends reunion was officially on the way this year, we haven't been able to contain our excitement. After a long time spent wondering "will they, won't they?" the reunion episode was finally confirmed by the cast back in February.



The one-off episode comes after the show's 25th anniversary and was originally supposed to air in May to coincide with the launch of HBO Max. However, the coronavirus pandemic has caused delays, with the show now set to film in August this year.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman explained the delay, telling The Wrap, "We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open."

She continued, saying, "If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August."



The episode is reportedly set to be filmed at the show's original Burbank studios in California.



Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe in the show, also explained the issues with filming during the Coronavirus pandemic, telling Digital Spy, "It's definitely going to happen. [The planning] was pretty far along, but it seemed pretty clear that if people can't gather then we can't do it."

The 15-year reunion of Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani was officially announced by the Friends cast in simultaneous Instagram posts back in February.

Each sharing the same picture from their 1985 Rolling Stone cover, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all posted a unanimous caption, "It's happening..." Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc went rogue and posted a picture of the M*A*S*H cast with the same caption.

Speaking about the reunion, Courteney Cox said on a podcast with Kevin Nealon: "I'm so excited. We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great."

After months of speculation over a reunion, the one-off reunion episode will appear on HBO Max. Details of the TV show are still unknown, but it's said to be an hour-long unscripted special and has been rumoured to be hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. The reunion will take the form of "a retrospective [episode] and interviews with the cast," reports WSJ.

Ben Winston, who produces James Corden's Late Late Show, also took to Instagram to confirm that he is directing and producing the reunion.

With the cast previously turning down their original offer of $1 million each to appear in the reunion episode, reports now suggest that the cast could be earning between $2.25 million and $2.5 million each for the show.

A Friends reunion has been on the cards for months, with Jennifer Aniston teasing that the original cast were "working on something" in November last year. Meanwhile, Matthew Perry also fuelled rumours in February by cryptically tweeting, "Big news coming..."

August can't come any sooner.

