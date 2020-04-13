The "Friends" Reunion Has Officially Been Delayed, But Another Special Might Be Coming

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

If you're hoping for a Friends cast reunion when HBO Max finally launches, you're going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the planned reunion to help celebrate Friends' big return to streaming has been indefinitely delayed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production on television and movie projects have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and the highly-anticipated reunion special has also been affected.

If you haven't been keeping up with all the Friends reunion news, have been hinting at a special episode with them looking back at the best moments from the show. With HBO Max's planned launch in May still going as planned, unfortunately, this means that the episode won't be released when the show launches on the new streaming service.

"We want to share some background information about the production dates for the upcoming unscripted Friends reunion special for HBO Max. As was previously reported, production is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming!" HBO Max said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce."

HBO Max also confirmed that the special will not be a reboot episode of Friends, despite what fans originally believed.

"There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date. Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series," they continued. "The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters. And though fans will have to wait a bit longer for the reunion, they can watch all 236 episodes of the series on day one of HBO Max launch in May!"

While there's no word on when the reunion will be released or if there is a current production date set, fans might still get a special treat when HBO Max launches. According to The Sun, the cast has filmed a "mock rehearsal" of the special on Zoom. While it hasn't been confirmed whether or not this will be released or not, it seems like the cast is already getting ready to record the real thing.

"Courtney Cox immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas - brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours. They’ve been having daily meetings and Jennifer [Aniston] — who has the busiest schedule of the six — has assured them she’ll do whatever she can to ensure they don’t have to wait months to get the reunion filmed," a source told The Sun.

"Their Zoom sessions have been brilliant fun, and there’s some hilarious material on there which they hope can be aired as either a series of teasers, or even a stand-alone special," they continued.

Even if a new episode isn't released when the show comes back to streaming, at least fans can definitely expect a big reunion very soon.

