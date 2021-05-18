One Person Didn't Make 'Friends' Reunion And Fans Aren't Happy

The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced on Thursday evening, with a host of A-listers joining the original cast for the unscripted special, premiering May 27 on HBO Max.

As well as celebrity Friends fans like David Beckham, James Corden and Malala Yousafzai (not a trio we ever expected to be sharing the screen, we have to say), supporting cast members including James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Elliott Gould will also be getting in on the nostalgic fun.

However, having had time to digest the full list of guest stars, Friends devotees can’t help but notice one very disappointing omission.

We are, of course, talking about Paul Rudd.

The ageless actor joined Friends in its ninth season as Mike Hannigan, a love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.

After growing popular with the show’s viewers, Mike and Phoebe eventually tied the knot in the final series.

Despite being a fan-favourite, Paul is not among the star guests taking part in the unscripted special, and it’s caused a bit of a stir among Friends viewers...

HOW CAN PAUL RUDD NOT BE IN THE FRIENDS REUNION

even joey's hand twin is on the guest list. but where is phoebe's husband! pic.twitter.com/n4jvx2cWH4 — Radhika (@radzmatazz_) May 14, 2021

Justin Bieber and James Corden but not Paul Rudd what pic.twitter.com/c1kwRAYkGV — kris (@notwithhaste__) May 13, 2021

the absence of paul rudd on this list is appalling pic.twitter.com/uuwYqLd5kP — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) May 14, 2021

As much I am pumped about the Friends reunion, please tell me Paul Rudd will be a hidden guest or something. I mean he was such a huge part of Phoebe's storyline as well. — Monica⁷ 💜 💚 (@MonicaYadav08) May 13, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.