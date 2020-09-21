Surprise 'Friends' reunion, onscreen COVID tests and a coiffed alpaca: Highs, lows and head-scratchers of the 2020 Emmy Awards

The Pandemmys are officially in the history books, and what a long, strange and eventful trip it’s been. Broadcast in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that’s upended business as usual both in and outside of Hollywood, Sunday’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards managed to maintain social distancing (most of the time anyway) while also honoring the best in television. Still, the general weirdness of the evening started early — with host Jimmy Kimmel delivering jokes to an empty theater, and then saying “hi” to hundreds of nominees following along on Zoom — and never really went away. By the time Succession creator, Jesse Armstrong, delivered a bunch of “un-thank yous” following the HBO show’s win for Outstanding Drama Series, it was clear that the Pandemmys were an awards show we’d never seen before... and hopefully never have to see again.

At the same time, there were also some big things to celebrate as the night unfolded, including a Friends reunion, an epic farewell to Schitt’s Creek and a historic win for Zendaya. That’s a sign that while the present circumstances may not be ideal, the future of the industry is in good hands. Here’s our round-up of the highs, lows and head-scratchers of this year’s Emmy Awards.

HIGH: Schitt’s Creek goes out with a smile… and a historic win

View photos Daniel Levy celebrates Schitt's Creek big night at the Emmys. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images) More

Dan Levy’s beaming face put a happy period on the end of Schitt’s Creek six-season run. The Canadian-made series dominated the Comedy portion of the night, making a clean sweep of all four acting nominations — the first time that’s happened in the history of the Emmys — plus the writing and directing statues and Outstanding Comedy Series. And the show’s young creator appeared alternately disbelieving and delighted at his good fortune, on the verge of visible tears as his real-life father, Eugene Levy, and onscreen mother and sister, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, accepted their statues. (The entire Schitt’s team was in the same COVID-free room in Toronto.) We know the members of the Rose family have gone their separate ways now that the show’s over, but we’re raising a glass of fruit wine in the hopes of a 2021 reunion special.

LOW: The fire next time

View photos Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel on the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images) More

With California — and much of the West Coast — still dealing with the climate and economic fallout of devastating wildfires, maybe fanning the flames for laughs wasn’t the best idea. Before Jennifer Aniston could hand out the first award of the night, Jimmy Kimmel engaged in some extreme decontamination of the envelope that culminated in him lighting it on fire. Fortunately, The Morning Show star had a fire extinguisher handy, but based on the largely negative Twitter reaction, any potential laughs had already been extinguished. In fact, as Kimmel and Aniston were cracking wise in downtown L.A., the Bobcat Fire, burning just a few miles to the north, was coming dangerously close to knocking out the local ABC transmitter.

Comms towers silhouetted against a big flareup on the #BobcatFire tonight north of Mt. Wilson. These towers beam TV signals to the LA basin, among other functions. In fact, the microwave signal I am sending out from the helicopter to @CBSLA is hitting one of these towers. pic.twitter.com/K3VWJU4WdM — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) September 21, 2020