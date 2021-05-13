Friends Reunion Guest Stars Include David Beckham And Malala Yousafzai (Yes, That Malala Yousafzai)

The eclectic mix of celebrities putting in an appearance in the upcoming Friends reunion special has been unveiled, which includes Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai.

Yes, the actual Malala Yousafzai.

On Thursday, the first trailer for the forthcoming episode was unveiled, showing all six of the original cast members walking in slow motion on the studio lot where the Friends special was filmed.

As well as the short trailer, details of the special’s guest stars have also been revealed in Variety, with James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler – better known as Gunther and Janice – set to appear in the episode.

Joining them will be Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (who played Monica and Ross’ parents, Jack and Judy Geller), Reese Witherspoon (who co-starred as Rachel’s sister in two episodes of the sitcom) and Tom Selleck (who played Monica’s love interest, Richard).

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon previously shared the screen in Friends (Photo: Getty Images via Getty Images)

That’s where things start to get really interesting.

Also appearing in the show will be a string of famous Friends fans, which includes James Corden, Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford, alongside the aforementioned Gaga, Beckham and Malala.

The One With Beckham And Malala is definitely not a Friends episode we saw coming, but we’re kind of here for it.

Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai (Photo: MARLA AUFMUTH/Johnny Louis/John Shearer/Getty)

Completing the line-up are K-Pop stars BTS, model Cara Delevingne, Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington and US actor Mindy Kaling, as well as Thomas Lennon and Larry Hankin, who played minor roles in Friends.

It’s also been confirmed that the Friends reunion will be available to stream on HBO Max in the US from 27 May, exactly a year after it was supposed to launch, before the pandemic scuppered plans to begin production.

It’s still not clear exactly when or how British fans will be able to watch, but HBO productions typically come to Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

