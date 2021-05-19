Friends reunion: Fans devastated Paul Rudd is not in the special

(friends)

The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced last week, with celebrities from David Beckham to Lady Gaga joining the original cast for the unscripted special.

As well as celebrities who love Friends, supporting cast members including James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Elliott Gould (Jack Geller) will also appear in the special.

But Friends fans noted that one beloved cast member will not be making an appearance: Paul Rudd, who played Mike Hannigan.

The star joined Friends in its ninth season as the love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.

After having their fair share of ups and downs, Mike and Phoebe eventually got married in the final season.

One fan posted a crying emoji on Twitter, with the words: “No Paul Rudd on the friends reunion?? I don’t want it.”

“Yes i will be complaining all day long that paul rudd isn’t part of the friends reunion,” added another.

paul rudd, george clooney, winona ryder, julia roberts, freddie prinze jr, ben stiller, susan sarandon, danny devito, bruce willis, brad pitt etc were all on friends and yet all they could get was the dude from game of thrones and justin bieber for the reunion..... — frankie (@shawnsguster) May 13, 2021

it should have been paul rudd and christina applegate on the guest starring friends reunion but we got bieber & james corden pic.twitter.com/hwD0CXiEK9 — azi (@sapphicpike) May 14, 2021

HOW CAN PAUL RUDD NOT BE IN THE FRIENDS REUNION

even joey's hand twin is on the guest list. but where is phoebe's husband! pic.twitter.com/n4jvx2cWH4 — Radhika (@radzmatazz_) May 14, 2021

I’m not even that big a fan of friends, but Paul Rudd not being listed hurts my soul. pic.twitter.com/llBEu56uFC — Kristen (@berry198) May 13, 2021

Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are all officially set to appear all together in front of TV cameras again for the special, which airs on HBO Max on 27 May.

