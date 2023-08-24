Friends rally around Sudbury businessman battling cancer

A fundraiser barbecue takes place Friday to help a Sudbury man pay for an anti-cancer medication not covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit program.

Family and friends of a Sudbury businessman started a GoFundMe campaign earlier this month on behalf of Mike Kusinskis, a father of two and veteran with the Royal Canadian Navy battling lung cancer. Kusinskis also owns his own electrical company, Element Electrical in Naughton.

In addition to the crowdfunding campaign, a fundraiser barbecue will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Dixon Electric on Lorne Street. The public is invited to make a cash donation or buy raffle tickets.

Jacques Barbeau, branch manager of Dixon Electric, said Kusinskis is a valued customer who became a close friend.

“He’s such a giving person,” said Barbeau. “Mike would be the guy fundraising for someone else. He’s humble and would never ask for this.”

The company has set a goal of $20,000 to go toward Kusinskis’ medical bill.

“Our suppliers and customers have been absolutely generous so far,” said Barbeau.

In January, Kusinskis was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which has since spread to his spine.

According to the GoFundMe page, “Anyone who has ever crossed paths with Mike knows he leaves an imprint on your heart that you can't forget.”

His cousin Stephanie McGregor and close friends started the campaign so Kusinskis could start taking the life-prolonging — and oncologist recommended — medication that is not covered under the province’s drug benefit plan. This medication is “his best chance to get more time,” McGregor said on the page.

To date, Kusinskis has completed six rounds of chemotherapy, nine immunotherapy treatments and has made significant lifestyle changes. He recently finished radiation therapy.

“Mike has been fighting with everything he has to beat this,” McGregor wrote.

His oncologist has recommended a medication called Capmatinib, used to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Unfortunately, the drug is not covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit program and would cost upwards of $10,000 for a 28-day dose. The family anticipates full treatment will take about 12 months and so set a $130,000 campaign goal.

According to the GoFundMe page, the oncologist has been unsuccessful in obtaining extended coverage for the medication. The family has also approached Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas to ask for her help in accessing extended coverage. However, so far this attempt also been unsuccessful.

Additionally, the family has applied for support through Veteran Affairs, although a response could take several months.

Barbeau, who is also a former city councillor, said the whole situation is “shameful.”

“This happens every day to someone,” he said about the limitations of the province’s health coverage.

“We can find the money for everything else, but not for someone who’s helped and contributed to this community and country,” he said.

As of Wednesday, more than $85,000 had been raised out of the $130,000 goal on the GoFundMe page.

To donate, go to gofund.me/0f294baf.

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star