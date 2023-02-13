Friends of missing Nicola Bulley have not given up hope she will be found

Friends and neighbours of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, who disappeared more than a fortnight ago, have not given up hope she will be found.

On Monday, well-wishers continued to leave hand-written “messages of hope” that the 45-year-old mortgage adviser will be found unharmed in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, where she vanished on January 27 while walking her dog.

The messages, which first appeared on flower-shaped ribbons on Sunday, have been written on yellow ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in the village.

A yellow ribbon with a message of hope (Danny Lawson/PA)

Newly-left messages say “hope is the last thing ever lost” and “Nikki, I love you, come home”.

Others reading “we need you home Nicola”, “praying for your safe return” and “I love you” were found tied to the bridge on Sunday.

A large poster with a photograph of Ms Bulley has also been attached to the railings.

As the search for her continues into its 18th day, police have been looking at areas from the river where she vanished to the sea.

The search in Morecambe Bay continued into its fifth day as officers on horseback surveyed elevated paths in the village of Knott End-on-Sea on Monday.

Mounted police in Knott End-on-Sea (Danny Lawson/PA)

On Thursday, police extended the search for her body to the sea after detectives said finding her “in the open sea becomes more of a possibility”.

Meanwhile, officers are still looking for clues near the bench on the riverbank where her phone was found, while still connected to a work call, on the day she disappeared.

Lancashire Constabulary believes she fell into the river Wyre “in a 10-minute window” while walking her springer spaniel Willow on her usual morning walk after dropping her daughters – Harriet and Sophia – at school.

Ms Bulley had logged into a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am, which ended at 9.30am with her phone still connected to the call.

She was seen by another dog walker at 9.10am – the last known sighting – and police traced telephony records of her mobile phone as it remained on a bench overlooking the river at 9.20am.

The device was found by a dog walker at around 9.35am, with Willow nearby.

The force says it does not think she came to any harm.