Friends main cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry in joint statement

NBC Universal

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have paid tribute to late co-star Matthew Perry in a joint statement.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement, obtained by PEOPLE, reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank - Getty Images

Related: Matthew Perry's family and Friends creators release statements following his death

According to the LA Times and TMZ, Perry passed away on Saturday after being found unresponsive at his California home. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told BBC News that first responders were called to the star's private home after reports of an unspecified "water emergency".

Perry's family later confirmed his death in a statement: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They added: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

Related: Courteney Cox gets Friends-style serenade from Ed Sheeran

Friends stars Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild have also paid tribute to Perry.

Wheeler, who played Janice, wrote on Instagram, "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Fairchild, who portrayed Chandler's mother Nora Bing on the show, posted a statement on X – formerly Twitter.

"I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son', Matthew Perry," she wrote. "The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew."

You Might Also Like