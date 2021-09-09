Friends' Jennifer Aniston takes part in 'awkward' interview on The One Show

Photo credit: BBC

Friends star Jennifer Aniston's latest interview has been labelled as somewhat 'awkward' by some viewers of The One Show.

The actress appeared alongside Reese Witherspoon on last night's (September 8) edition of the BBC show to promote the new season of The Morning Show.

As part of the interview, co-host Zoe Ball asked about her going behind the scenes of a real show to get inspiration for the Apple TV+ series.

Photo credit: BBC

"Just the slow burn that it is," Aniston replied. "It's a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night and it's a slow-moving train.

"I got there at five o'clock in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. Somehow you don't know how the show is going to be put on… It's utter chaos."

However, co-presenter Jermaine Jenas then interjected as he told Witherspoon that Aniston "has pretty much sold it to me that she's not a morning person".

Looking somewhat confused, Aniston asked: "Did I sell that to you?" to which Jenas replied: "A little bit."

"Did I get a good deal?" she then quipped.

Photo credit: BBC

Related: Alex Jones returns to The One Show to reveal her baby daughter's name

Taking to Twitter, some viewers spoke about the exchange, with one writing: "Did anyone else catch Jennifer Aniston's negative reaction to the male presenter regarding the morning person bit? Awkward."

Another added: "She's clearly not a fan of him."

The Morning Show is due to return later this month, with the series recently debuting a new trailer.

The One Show airs on BBC One. The Morning Show season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on September 17.

You Might Also Like