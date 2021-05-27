Friends Reunion Isn't Leading To More Episodes, Lisa Kudrow Suggests
If, like many of us, you were hoping that the Friends reunion might lead to further episodes of the beloved sitcom, we have bad news.
Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, has seemingly shot down those hopes during the TV special.
The cast were asked about a potential film or another series during the reunion, which airs on Thursday night in the UK.
According to Radio Times, Lisa responded: “It’s all up to Marta [Kauffman] and David [Crane, the co-creators] and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely….
“They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.”
Back in 2019, the pair gave a definitive answer about the chance of a comeback during a 25th anniversary panel at the Tribeca TV Festival.
Marta said: “The show was about that time in life when friends are your family.
“It’s not going to beat what we did.”
David then added: “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it.”
However, it’s interesting to note that Marta did also say “we will not be doing a reunion show” during the same speech, and two years later, we are about to watch a reunion show...
The TV special marks the first time since Friends wrapped in 2004 that all six of the main cast have been in the same room together in front of the cameras.
A trailer for the episode has promised many tears and plenty of laughter as Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reminisce about the iconic sitcom that propelled them to global fame.
Friends: The Reunion will air in the UK on Thursday 27 May at 8pm on Sky One, and will be available to stream on NOW from the same time.
