Missing man, 33, last seen in Soho nightclub ‘found safe and sound’ after friends’ desperate appeal

Jamie Thomas was last seen at a nightclub in Soho around midnight on April 8 (@Sophielaaaa/Twitter)

A 33-year-old missing for two days has reportedly been found safe and well after his friends issued a desperate plea for help finding him.

Jamie Thomas was reported missing after being last seen around midnight on Saturday at G-A-Y - a popular LGBTQ+ club night run by Heaven in Charing Cross.

The Met Police urged anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

In a post on Twitter, the force wrote: “Please look out for James Thomas aged 33, who has gone missing. He was last seen Saturday night in Soho wearing the same top as in the picture. Any sightings of him please call police on 101.”

Please look out for James Thomas aged 33, who has gone missing. He was last seen Saturday night in SOHO wearing the same top as in the picture. Any sightings of him please call police on 101. pic.twitter.com/iRXyhAYwfu — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) April 10, 2023

Mr Thomas’ friends also urgently appealed on social media for help finding him.

One posted on Instagram: “Has anyone seen Jamie? Our friend Jamie was last seen at midnight on Saturday in G-A-Y, no-one has been able to get hold of him since. Please share, especially if you’re within the queer community.”

Another said: “We have reason to believe that Jamie may have been in Fire London Sunday morning (after 12.30am) if anyone was there and can confirm that he was, that would be a HUGE help.”

In an update on Tuesday morning, a friend wrote on Twitter that Mr Thomas had been found “safe and sound”, and thanked all those who had helped share the appeal.