Friends creator says show used wrong pronouns for Chandler's trans parent

·2 min read
Helena Handbasket played by Kathleen Turner in Friends
Kathleen Turner played the character in three episodes

The co-creator of 1990s US sitcom Friends has admitted it was "a mistake" not to use the appropriate pronoun for Chandler's transgender parent.

Marta Kauffman said she now regrets the representation of the character, who was played by Kathleen Turner.

"We kept referring to her as Chandler's father, even though Chandler's father was trans," she said.

"Pronouns were not yet something that I understood. So we didn't refer to that character as she. That was a mistake."

Kauffman was speaking to the BBC World Service's The Conversation in an interview to be broadcast on 11 July.

Turner appeared in the hit sitcom in three episodes in season seven, which was first broadcast in 2001.

Her character was the butt of jokes from others, including Matthew Perry's Chandler and his mother, about her gender identity and appearance.

In a 2018 interview, Turner said she would not take on the role if she was offered it again, and would leave it to a trans woman.

She also said elements of Friends had not aged well, noting how there was confusion over whether the character was a drag queen or a trans woman.

"Yeah, people thought Charles was just dressing up," she told the Gay Times.

The character was not explicitly acknowledged as trans in the programme, being referred to as gay and shown working as a drag artist called Helena Handbasket in Las Vegas.

Kauffman, who is also the creator of the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, said she would do things differently if she was working on Friends now.

Talking about a recent incident on the set of a TV show, she told the BBC she "fired a guy on the spot for making a joke about a trans cameraperson", adding: "That just can't happen."

Friends characters together on the show
Friends ran from 1994 to 2004 and the characters came back together for a reunion last year

She went on to say Friends also "did not have enough representation of black people" and that she was "clearly part of systemic racism in our business".

"I was unaware of that, which makes me feel stupid," she said, adding: "That was a very valid, extremely difficult criticism which still... I get emotional about.

"If I knew then what I know now, there are certain things I would have changed. But I didn't know them and I have since learned."

The interview came after Kauffman announced she was donating $4m (£3.3m) to her old university, Brandeis in Massachusetts, to establish an endowed professorship in the school's African and African American studies department.

"Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy," she told the Los Angeles Times last week. "It's painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I'm embarrassed that I didn't know better 25 years ago."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Friends co-creator discusses use of pronouns and lack of diversity in sitcom

    Marta Kauffman has said she now strives to create inclusive and diverse workplaces.

  • Friends co-creator admits calling Chandler’s trans parent his father was a ‘mistake’

    Kauffman also recently apologised for lack of racial diversity on hit sitcom

  • Wichita to spend $1 million to add fresh produce to convenience stores, dollar stores

    The Wichita City Council will spend $1 million to install refrigerated cases in convenience and dollar stores to provide healthier food to residents who may not have access to grocery stores.

  • Homing Pigeon Accidentally Travels from England to Alabama and Ends Up at Animal Shelter

    Alabama's Monroe County Animal Shelter is working to reunite the 4-year-old pigeon, named Bob, with his owner back home in the U.K.

  • Tunisian judge freezes bank accounts of former parliament speaker, ex-PM

    TUNIS (Reuters) -A Tunisian judge has ordered a freeze on the financial assets of the former speaker of the country's dissolved parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, former prime minister Hamadi Jebali and several other people, an official told Reuters on Tuesday. He added that the list of people included Ghannouchi's son Moadh Ghannouchi and son-in-law Rafik Abdessalem, who was a former foreign minister. "There is an order from the anti-terrorism judge to freeze the bank accounts of those people, the Financial Analysis Committee asked the banks to implement the judicial decision," said an official on the financial analysis committee, which is headed by central bank governor.

  • Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

    Lack of childcare and well-paid jobs might be driving the labor shortage. Mitch McConnell thinks March 2021 stimulus checks are to blame.

  • ‘Friends’ Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Finally Owns Up to ‘Mistake’ in Misgendering Chandler’s Transgender Mom

    The TV figure reflected on referring to Kathleen Turner's character as "Chandler's father"

  • Friends Creator Marta Kauffman Regrets Misgendering Chandler's Transgender Parent

    The sitcom has long been criticised for how it represented the character.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge Photographs Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for the Cover of Country Life Magazine

    The future Queen Consort has guest edited the magazine's 125th anniversary issue.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • 'I want to have a chance to win': New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has eye on 2022-23 playoffs

    The Winnipeg Jets reintroduced new head coach Rick Bowness to fans today, after the team officially appointed the former Winnipeg player and coach to once again lead the team over the weekend. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Bowness held a news conference Monday morning, where Bowness fielded questions about his decision. He said heading into the post-season, he wasn't seriously considering getting back into coaching, and turned down three assistant coaching offers from teams that we

  • Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third fastest 800 metres

    EDMONTON — Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time. The 23-year-old ran a season's best one minute 43.61 seconds in the 800 metres to win the Pre World Invitational Championships meet in his hometown on Sunday. Arop's time is the third fastest in the world this year, and comes less than two weeks before the world track and field championships begin in Eugene, Ore. Sarah Mitton won the women's shot put with a toss of 19.99 metres. The 26-year-old had thrown 20.33 to win the Canadian