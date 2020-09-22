'Friends' cookbook: Enjoy recipes from the series and other culinary tomes inspired by hit TV shows

Some of 'Friends' best episodes were centred around food (iStock/The Independent)

While the final episode of hit TV show Friends aired 6 May 2004, the series continues to have a loyal following of fans, and re-runs are constantly on.

We’ve all got our favourite characters, couples (whether they're on a break, or not) and supporting cast members, and some of the best storylines emerged out of episodes centred around food whether it’s Joey’s signature line “Joey doesn’t share food”, Rachel’s mishap making a trifle on Thanksgiving, or Monica’s career as a chef.

If you’re a diehard fan of the show, then you’ll be pleased to hear that the official cookbook has finally been published.

It's a show that we continuously return to for an easy watch, and if you love binging other box sets too and know every line and sidekick character from your favourite series, there’s plenty of cookbooks you can work your way through, and ahead we’ve picked our favourite five.

From Doctor Who Dalek cakes to a survival guide for the post-apocalyptic setting in The Walking Dead, rest assured there's a cookbook to suit both your taste buds and TV shows.

'Friends: The Official Cookbook' by Amanda Yee, published by Insight Editions: £20.83, Amazon

Featuring more than 100 recipes from the beloved sitcom, it offers a variety of dishes for all skill level, categorised from appetisers to desserts, packed with pictures from the scenes they were originally made for.

From Ross’ “moist maker” sandwich to Joey’s meatball subs, there’s no shortage of nostalgic meals you can make from it.

Paying a fun homage to the show, it’d make the perfect gift or treat for yourself.

‘The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook’ (Downton Abbey Cookery) by Annie Gray, published by Weldon Owen: £17.75, Wordery

Feast on the opulent meals seen in Downton Abbey scenes that celebrate the best the Crawley household kitchen offered across its six seasons.

Bringing a slice of the period drama into your kitchen, it boasts more than 100 recipes. While some have been adapted from the time period for a modern palette, they will still give fans an insight into the dinner parties hosted by the Crawley family and the culinary development between 1912 to 1926, when the show is set.