'Friends' cookbook: Enjoy recipes from the series and other culinary tomes inspired by hit TV shows

While the final episode of hit TV show Friends aired 6 May 2004, the series continues to have a loyal following of fans, and re-runs are constantly on.
We’ve all got our favourite characters, couples (whether they're on a break, or not) and supporting cast members, and some of the best storylines emerged out of episodes centred around food whether it’s Joey’s signature line “Joey doesn’t share food”, Rachel’s mishap making a trifle on Thanksgiving, or Monica’s career as a chef.
If you’re a diehard fan of the show, then you’ll be pleased to hear that the official cookbook has finally been published.
It's a show that we continuously return to for an easy watch, and if you love binging other box sets too and know every line and sidekick character from your favourite series, there’s plenty of cookbooks you can work your way through, and ahead we’ve picked our favourite five.
From Doctor Who Dalek cakes to a survival guide for the post-apocalyptic setting in The Walking Dead, rest assured there's a cookbook to suit both your taste buds and TV shows.
You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.
'Friends: The Official Cookbook' by Amanda Yee, published by Insight Editions: £20.83, Amazon
Featuring more than 100 recipes from the beloved sitcom, it offers a variety of dishes for all skill level, categorised from appetisers to desserts, packed with pictures from the scenes they were originally made for.
From Ross’ “moist maker” sandwich to Joey’s meatball subs, there’s no shortage of nostalgic meals you can make from it.
Paying a fun homage to the show, it’d make the perfect gift or treat for yourself.
‘The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook’ (Downton Abbey Cookery) by Annie Gray, published by Weldon Owen: £17.75, Wordery
Feast on the opulent meals seen in Downton Abbey scenes that celebrate the best the Crawley household kitchen offered across its six seasons.
Bringing a slice of the period drama into your kitchen, it boasts more than 100 recipes. While some have been adapted from the time period for a modern palette, they will still give fans an insight into the dinner parties hosted by the Crawley family and the culinary development between 1912 to 1926, when the show is set.
Written by food historian Annie Gray, it’s accompanied with a foreword by Gareth Neame, the co-creator and executive producer of the show and each recipe comes with notes on etiquette and customs of the times.
‘Game Of Thrones: A Feast of Ice and Fire – The Official Companion Cookbook’ by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Sariann Lehrer , published by Penguin Random House: £25, Waterstones
This fantasy drama series took the world by storm and throughout its eight-year run, amassed a dedicated following the brutal, violent and gripping storyline as nine noble families wage war to gain control over the land of Westeros.
While the finale aired in May of 2019, you can still immerse yourself in the mystical world created by George R. R. Martin by cooking up a storm following the mouth-watering dishes seen on-screen fit for a king or Khaleesi.
There are more than 100 recipes from every realm, ranging from the King’s Landing, the frozen North, Across The Narrow Sea and more, with a medieval palette of meats, pies, puddings and cakes. It also helpfully offers alternatives to some of the more fantastical ingredients eaten on-screen such as camel or dragon eggs.
‘Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook: 40 Wibbly-Wobbly Timey-Wimey Recipes’ by Joanna Farrow, published by Harper Design: £8.25, Amazon
Transport yourself to the time-travelling world of Doctor Who with this cookbook that’s packed for throwing a party with avid fans of the ongoing show.
Based on the BBC series, it’s a mix of delicious dishes with a Whovian twist, such as supreme Dalek cake, cyberman pie, gingerbread tardis or Cassandra pizza.
Fun but easy-to-follow, it’ll suit the skill level of all budding chefs or amateurs in the kitchen.
‘Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide’ by Lauren Wilson, published by Insight Editions: £24.99, Waterstones
As Halloween nears, make sure you have this book on your kitchen shelves that are full of unique recipes from the post-apocalyptic horror TV series, The Walking Dead.
Along with dishes, it also has survival tips woven throughout to help you survive a walker apocalypse, without being eaten yourself.
These include hunting wild game, foraging and cooking outdoors and is a brilliant book for fans of the show who want to try their hand at making Carl’s pudding, Herschel’s spaghetti or Carol Peletier's baked goods.
“The Sopranos” Family Cookbook: As Compiled by Artie Bucco by Allen Rucker, published by Little Brown & Company: £16.73, Blackwell's
The last episode of The Sopranos aired in June 2007, but it still carries its legacy as one of the most iconic crime drama television series. Its cookbook walks you through 100 Italian-American dishes for your next family dinner, all narrated by Artie Bucco, one of the show’s main characters.
Giving you an inside peek into the home-cooked meals enjoyed by Tony, Paulie Walnuts, Livia and Carmela, to name a few, we can’t wait to try the ricotta pineapple cake and the fettuccine primavera.
In the book, you’ll also find photographs from the set and family keepsakes set around the meals eaten on the show and even if you haven’t completed the series, anyone that loves Italian food will enjoy eating your way through each dish.
For more cookbook to improve your culinary repertoire, read our guide to the best fermentation cookbooks all about perfecting the preserving process
