‘Friends’ Cast React to Matthew Perry’s Death in Joint Statement

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The core cast of Friends—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—have broken their silence two days after the death of their co-star Matthew Perry in an apparent drowning at his California home.

The five surviving cast members provided a joint statement on the “unfathomable loss” to People on Monday.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry was 54.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.