'Friends' Cast Members Share Emotional Tributes to Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends is honoring the memory of late costar Matthew Perry, who died this week at 54 years old.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon, per multiple outlets including TMZ and the LA Times. His death has not yet been confirmed by a representative or family member; an official cause of death has also not been provided.

Warner Bros. issued a statement about the star in response to the news. "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," it reads. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Friends cast members and guest stars have taken to social media to mourn the shocking loss. See all of their heartfelt tributes so far below.

Maggie Wheeler

The actress—who played Chandler's on-and-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein throughout the sitcom's 10-season run—posted a still from the series where she and Perry stood arm in arm.

"What a loss," she wrote. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️"

Morgan Fairchild

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Fairchild—who played Chandler's mom on the sitcom—shared an image from the sitcom episode, "The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding."

"I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son,' Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew"

