Two friends whose drunken behaviour led to 220 police call-outs banned from each other’s homes

Carl Potter, 38, and Daniel Davies, 34, have been banned from each other's homes (Picture: Police)

Two men whose drink-fuelled behaviour led to 220 police call-outs are no longer allowed to visit each other at home.

Carl Potter, 38, and Daniel Davies, 34, have been banned from the properties in a landmark court order after a history of reported violence and disorder in South Tyneside since 2015.

The pair have been accused of assaulting each other and tormenting neighbours as a result of their alcohol misuse and violence when together.

Police have regularly received complaints that relate to incidents that often happen in the early hours of the morning.

A family was forced to move home as a result of their disruptive and intimidating behaviour, police added.

Read more: Jaguar driver with '2FAST4U' number plate crashes £60,000 car into cafe

View photos Davies pleaded guilty to breaching an interim civil injunction at South Tyneside County Court (Picture: Google Maps) More

Inspector Don Wade, of Northumbria Police, said: “They have demonstrated a total lack of respect for the judicial system. They have received several warnings and been given every chance to change their ways – but have shown a total disregard for the well-being of themselves and those living in the vicinity.

He added: “Should either Potter or Davies ignore this order and be seen at each other’s addresses, they face re-arrest and a potential custodial sentence.”

Davies received a suspended prison sentence last week after he verbally attacked a disabled resident – giving her “sleepless nights” as a result of the abuse.

Potter and Davies must also engage with an adult recovery service to address their alcohol misuse as part of a two-year injunction handed down by South Tyneside County Court on 10 July.

Read more: Man struggling with ‘last song syndrome’ took his own life, inquest concludes

On 19 June, police secured an interim injunction which forbids Potter or Davies from causing harassment.

An interim condition was also introduced a few weeks later banning Davies from attending Reed Street after he had verbally abused a disabled woman and her family on 6 July.

On 29 July as a result of that abuse, Davies pleaded guilty to breaching the civil injunction and received a 12-week jail sentence suspended for two years.

Potter, of South Shields, and Davies, of Boldon Colliery, have now been handed a two-year civil injunction with a string of strict conditions they must adhere to, including not being permitted to attend the home of the other in the Northumbria Police force area.