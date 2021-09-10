Friendly Exes! Livia Firth Wishes Ex Colin Firth a Happy Birthday with Fun Throwback

Colin Firth birthday

Happy birthday, Colin Firth!

The British actor turns 61 on Friday, and his ex-wife Livia Firth is celebrating with a silly picture of him.

The post shows Colin wearing a rainbow-feathered coat, a head covering and colorful glasses.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY COLIN," Livia wrote, adding rainbow emojis to match his colorful outfit in the shot. The look comes from when Firth stole the Elton John costume while filming Kingsman: The Golden Service, Livia explained last year when she shared the picture for the first time. The singer had a cameo in the 2017 sequel.

Colin and Livia announced their plans to separate in December 2019 after 22 years of marriage. The former couple share sons Luca, 19, and Matteo, 17.

"They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children," a rep said at the time.

Last year, Livia called Colin "the best partner in crime" while celebrating his 60th birthday.

"happy birthday to the best partner in crime ever (for the last 25 years and counting) 🦋🌈," she continued. "(this is when Colin stole Elton John costume on the Kingsmen set ... 😂)" Livia wrote.

Their split announcement came almost two years after the pair revealed that Livia had a relationship with another man, Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, while they were briefly separated.

Livia accused Brancaccia of stalking her after their 11-month relationship ended in 2016 and, together with Firth, sued him in an Italian court for carrying out a "campaign of harassment." (Brancaccia denied the accusations, and the case was settled out of court in July 2018.)

The amicable exes appeared to have remained close despite announcing their split last year, with Colin and Livia ringing in 2020 together in a New Year's Eve photo shared on Instagram.

"How we ended and how we began❤️ @massimoserini.official @karenalder @sarahdeweymassage Colin and many more ❤️ bye 2019 and helooooooo new decade! ???," Livia captioned a slideshow featuring a smiling selfie of Colin in one photo and the group relaxing outside in lawn chairs in the other.