‘Friendly’ creature of folklore found in rocky desert of Somalia. It’s a new species

The morning sun beat down on the desert landscape of eastern Somalia, warming the rocky ground. A long, skinny creature moved easily across the dry ground — and caught the attention of scientists. Taking a closer look, the scientists realized they’d discovered a new species.

Researchers set out to survey understudied reptiles in the Horn of Africa, a biodiversity hotspot along the eastern coast of Africa, according to a study published June 27 in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution.

Over 12 years, they collected and documented sand snakes in Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, the study said.

Sand snakes are known as “swift” hunters that forage during the day, researchers said. Their habits and “relatively large size make them conspicuous and frequently encountered.”

While in eastern Somalia, researchers captured several striped sand snakes — and discovered a new species: Psammophis cornusafricae, or the African Horn sand snake.

The African Horn sand snake is long and skinny, reaching about 2 feet in length, the study said. It has a brown coloring with orange, brown and gray stripes that almost appear woven along its scaly body. Photos show the snake’s orange irises.

A Psammophis cornusafricae, or African Horn sand snake, curled up on the ground.

The African Horn sand snake was identified as distinct based on its coloring, markings, body shape and scale patterns, researchers said. DNA analysis found the species had between about 8% and 12% genetic divergence from other known species.

The new species was also given a Somali name: Subxaanyo. Pronounced “Subhanyo,” this word usually refers to all types of sand snakes, researchers said. “All Subxaanyo are believed to be harmless and friendly by the locals and are an important part of their folklore.”

The African Horn sand snake’s scientific and English name refer to the area where it was found, the study said.

Researchers found the new species in Puntland, the northeasternmost region of Somalia, and in Somaliland, a self-governing autonomous region that declared independence but has not been recognized internationally. These areas are “the driest parts of the Horn of Africa,” receiving less than 8 inches of rain annually, the study said.

“The biological diversity of the Horn of Africa is one of the least studied in the world,” researchers said. Snakes and other wildlife in the region are “still overlooked” and require “further attention of researchers.”

The research team included Jiří Šmíd, Sergio Matilla Fernández, Hassan Sh Abdirahman Elmi and Tomáš Mazuch.

