After ‘friendly’ Arlington man is stabbed to death, bar offers reward to find killer

A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect in the Arlington stabbing death of a 59-year-old man.

Roberto Lopez of Arlington died July 6 from multiple stab wounds after he walked into an Arlington convenience store, bleeding from the wounds.

Lopez was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim pull up to the store in a vehicle, but authorities still have not determined the location where the crime occurred.

The reward is being offered by the owner of the Moon Saloon in Arlington and one of its customers. Lopez frequented Moon Saloon.

Lopez was described as a friendly and happy person who was quick to make friends, according to an Arlington police Facebook post on the case.

The homicide was reported just after 1 a.m. July 6 in the 3300 block of East Division Street in Arlington. An employee at a store called 911 and reported that a man who was bleeding had entered the store and collapsed.

Anyone with information on this case should call Arlington police at 817-459-5325.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous also can contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.