'A friend in the White House': Jill Biden tours Homeboy Industries, L.A.'s renowned post-prison service provider

Grace Toohey
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 - - First Lady Jill Biden talks with an employee of Homeboy Bakery and how Homeboy Industries helped him find redemption at Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles on September 16, 2022. The First Lady was visiting to mark what President Biden's office says is Homeboy Industries, &quot;on-the-job training and wraparound services, empowering individuals to enter the workforce within its rehabilitation and re-entry program.&quot; (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
First Lady Jill Biden speaks with an employee of Homeboy Bakery during her visit to the nonprofit rehabilitation and reentry organization on Friday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Mario Lundes greeted First Lady Jill Biden at the Homeboy Industries bakery Friday afternoon eager — but nervous — to share his redemption story.

"It’s hard, but if I did it, they can do it too,” Lundes said.

For the last 11 years he's worked for the renowned Los Angeles social enterprise, which provides rehabilitation and reentry services for thousands of people formerly incarcerated or affiliated with gangs. It's helped him find "light at the end of the tunnel" after serving time, said Lundes, who now works as a substance abuse disorder intake coordinator.

"It was an honor to meet her and welcome her to the Homeboy bakery," he said. "I told her a little about what they do back there.”

Biden's visit was brief, stopping by for a tour of the nonprofit's bakery and cafe after speaking earlier in the afternoon at a nearby fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee, but she said she was glad she could get there.

First Lady Jill Biden speaks with people who are putting glaze on pastries at a bakery table.
Jill Biden's tour of Homeboy Industries came years after then-Vice President Joe Biden visited the nonprofit in 2015. "There's a relationship between the Bidens and Homeboys," said Emily Chapa, a case manager. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

"I’ve heard so much about this place," Biden said after listening to stories from other "homies" and helping make a few pastries. “All it takes is for one person to believe in you."

President Biden visited the organization in 2015 when he was vice president, something Emily Chapa remembered fondly as she and others gathered outside the Homegirl Cafe in Chinatown to watch Jill Biden's motorcade drive off.

"I truly believe that we have a friend in the White House," said Chapa, who works in case management for the nonprofit. “They know about us; it feels like they respect what we do…. There’s a relationship between the Bidens and Homeboys.”

Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe are two of Homeboy Industries' sprawling social enterprises, which center on an 18-month rehabilitation program that helps people reenter the workforce with job training and wraparound services.

Founded by Father Gregory Boyle more than three decades ago, the nonprofit now serves hundreds of trainees in Southern California every year.

“Homeboy really represents that hope that people can change their lives, and for the first lady of the United States to come to us, and be part of our community … it’s just thrilling for all of us here, in particularly our trainees," said Tom Vozzo, chief executive of Homeboy Industries.

Homeboy is 90% privately funded, Vozzo said, but local and federal government support can make a big difference. The nonprofit was recently awarded a $2-million U.S. Department of Labor grant aimed at supporting young people who have gone through the criminal justice system, and the Biden administration has recently touted "incarceration to employment" as a priority.

“They’re here and they’re trying to put more money into workforce development for people that have been previously incarcerated, and that’s the population we serve," Vozzo said. "Having a consistent set of government contracts will enable us to serve that many more people.”

Eugene Walker, Homeboy's workforce development manager, told the first lady about mentoring others now going through what he did, making the transition from prison through Homeboy's training program.

“What is the secret sauce? We build relationships," Walker told Biden. "We meet you where you’re at…. The magic of Homeboys happens everyday.”

Chapa wasn't able to talk to Biden, but she said it still meant a lot to her knowing the first lady came and heard from some of the "people on the margins" Homeboy aims to serve.

"The things that we stand for, that are in our mission," Chapa said, "it’s nice to see some of those same policies and beliefs are with a president and people that are in these positions.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Reports reveal Calgary Flames' home arena is literally falling apart

    Madison Square Garden is the only NHL arena older than the Scotiabank Saddledome, which is reportedly deteriorating "at an accelerated rate."

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th