My friend Peter Beard: ‘He was both a handsome lothario and a wild, untethered hedonist’

Working on his diaries with a monkey friend, around 1987 - Mark Greenberg/Redux

When Peter Beard was reported missing from his Montauk home on Tuesday 31 March 2020, teams of police trackers, cadaver dogs and drones from the local East Hampton Town Police Department were sent out to find him. They scoured the wild bush that sprawled beyond his six-acre Thunderbolt Ranch for three days before finally calling off the search. Beard was 82 years old and no longer steady on his feet, so his family and friends knew he could not have gone too far. His wife Nejma said he was suffering from dementia and assumed that he had simply wandered into the bush in a state of confusion.

Various friends had assorted theories. Guillaume Bonn, the Franco-Kenyan documentary photographer, recalled Beard telling him that ‘if you want people to keep talking about you then you have to go down to the beach, leave your shoes on the sand and vanish’. Bonn thought his mentor may have gone for a final swim on the Montauk coast that ran near Thunderbolt Ranch. But how was it that with all their equipment and manpower the cops couldn’t find Beard’s body?

Tributes began to appear in the international press, and models, artists, stylists, gallerists, fashion designers, lovers – many former lovers – took to social media to express their grief and to celebrate his extraordinary life – or, should one say, lives. For Beard was many things – a high-born WASP whose ancestors had stood alongside the Vanderbilts and the Rockefellers and helped build America; a handsome lothario who’d had affairs with some of the world’s most beautiful women; an old Africa hand whose early big game-hunting days quickly transformed him into an impassioned wildlife conservationist; a wild, untethered hedonist with a prodigious consumption of drugs; and a photographer and artist whose work was admired by Francis Bacon, and whose major pieces are valued at a million dollars.

Beard at Hog Ranch, outside Nairobi, 1987 - Mark Greenberg/Redux

When I first met Beard in 1988 his fame was mainly confined to the East Coast of America and to Kenya, where he had a 40-acre piece of wild African real estate. He was the darling of the New York art set and counted Jackie Onassis, her sister Lee Radziwill (with whom he had an affair), Mick Jagger and Truman Capote as part of his crowd. (His friend Andy Warhol had just died.) But it would be another 10 years before he gained international fame as a photographer and artist.

Story continues

It was Karen Lerner, the fifth wife of Alan J Lerner, who wrote My Fair Lady, who introduced us. I had recently moved to New York, and she was adamant we had to meet. ‘You’ll love him,’ she barked. ‘We all do. And of course, you have Africa in common.’ And so we did. I had grown up in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and Beard had planted his flag in Kenya in the early 1960s. So, we became friends. I wouldn’t say exactly close friends as so many of his relationships were transactional. I was a journalist who wrote for magazines such as Vanity Fair, and Beard often had a story to tell, an angle to push, a controversy to become embroiled in. But we got on very well.

He had already been through several marriages. The first was to society beauty Minnie Cushing and the second to Cheryl Tiegs, the world’s first real supermodel. Tiegs and Beard were the most glamorous couple on the East Coast in the early 1980s. They were feted at Studio 54, the Warhol set embraced them, and writers and photographers from the new rash of celebrity gossip mags began following them everywhere.

Beard and Cheryl Tiegs at a cocktail party in Montauk, New York, 1981 - Ron Galella

By the time our paths crossed, Beard had married his third wife, a Kenyan named Najma Khanum (she later changed the spelling to Nejma) and had become a father for the first time, of a daughter named Zara. This had little impact on his libidinous ways as models, Hollywood actresses, wildlife conservation activists, you name it, were constantly being drawn into Beard’s various lairs in Africa and the US. To this day his small army of former lovers remain loyal and fond and delighted that they had met him. Many of them have told me that he had the uncanny ability to make them feel as if they were the only people in the room. Nell Campbell, owner of the eponymous celebrity nightclub in New York, told me that she always knew when Beard was in the club as there would be a scrum of women around him. ‘I had never seen any man have that effect on women,’ she said. ‘He was the best-looking man in the city. He was like Rudolph Valentino.’

I often wondered how aware he was of his magnetism: he was far too discreet to discuss the effect he had on women, but he must have been aware of it.

Beard’s reputation as a collage artist had been gathering momentum through the 1980s, but it was with the opening of the appropriately named gallery The Time Is Always Now in the early 1990s that it really took off. Located in downtown Manhattan, the gallery was founded by fellow hedonist Peter Tunney, and became a showcase for Beard’s art as well as the studio from which he produced his increasingly intense works. Fuelled by generous helpings of cocaine, he would often work through the night, spread across the basement floor like a child doodling impetuously with crayons, adding to the panoramic photographic prints, layers of daubings, leaves, feathers, newspaper clippings, intense hand-written passages and dramatic smears of blood. In fact, blood was probably his favourite art material; mostly animals’ blood bought from a nearby butcher shop but if that was closed he would happily stab his thigh or calf with a knife to adorn a particular piece.

Beard in his studio in Montauk, New York, in 2014

As significant as his photo-collages are, his diaries are regarded by many critics as his most important and possibly enduring artistic contribution. The powerful, jammed, moment-to-moment intensity of these diaries has been widely imitated over the years. He began constructing them as a boy and filled them daily for the rest of his life, although when asked about them he would be offhand and dismissive. He told the journalist Edward Behr: ‘I am very petty. A small mind with a large scrapbook. I’ve never thought too much about it, it just accumulates, a little like dirt.’

The Village Voice’s Owen Edwards, one of the most insightful observers of the Beard phenomenon, wrote of the diaries: ‘They are a combination of adolescent dreaming, fiendish detritus, cosmic dandruff, frantic tangible psychotherapy and visual novas, page after exhausting page.’ He believed they were so phenomenal that they could stand ‘on future bookshelves next to Pepys, Kafka and Woolf, not as literature, but as the copious archaeology of a particular mind.’

Although some diaries were lost in a fire at Thunderbolt [Beard’s ranch in Montauk, New York] in the mid-1970s, it is thought that Nejma is in possession of anywhere between 15 and 30 of these voluminous pieces of work. No known estimate has been put on them, but a little more than a decade ago a wealthy Swiss collector named Bernard Sabrier offered the Peter Beard Studio $1 million for a single diary – and was turned down.

It was in the late 1990s that Beard came to be celebrated on the UK’s photo/art scene, largely thanks to the gallerist Michael Hoppen, who held four major exhibitions over eight years, each drawing queues along King’s Road. As Hoppen told me: ‘London had not seen anything like Peter Beard’s work before – he brought a whole new audience to the gallery. Whether it was 3pm in the afternoon or 3am – we were kept very busy. It was like Piccadilly Circus and Africa rolled into one.’

With Truman Capote and friends at his 40th birthday party at Studio 54 - Orin Langelle/Langelle Photography

And it took a British journalist, the late AA Gill, to nail a particular aspect of Peter Beard when he wrote, after meeting Beard at a Hoppen Gallery event: ‘I realise that what makes Beard such attractive company is that he is a child. Not childlike in the sickening Californian therapy sense of getting in touch with your inner toddler but properly childish: scraped knees, dirty fingers, big grin.’ Gill later described Beard’s images as ‘not quite art and not quite photography… but the leaves of a well-thumbed life’.

Much of Beard’s artistic imagery was rooted in Africa, for it was there that Beard found his creative, intellectual and emotional inspiration. He first travelled to the continent in 1955 as a schoolboy, having persuaded Charles Darwin’s great-grandson Quentin Keynes to take him on safari. He had just read Out of Africa, Karen Blixen’s poetic ode to a disappearing world, and from that moment there was no going back. Reluctantly interrupting his African love affair by obeying his parents for once and completing his education – he graduated from Yale with a fine arts degree – he quickly plunged back in, twice visiting Denmark to meet Baroness Blixen at the end of her life. Having suffered years of syphilis and the toxic medications that went with it, the great author was now extremely frail and resembled an Egyptian mummy. She fell for the handsome American the moment they met, and Beard took away a lifetime of admiration and inspiration. The Baroness became a constant reference point in his life.

Arriving in Kenya in 1961, Beard bought the 40-acre spread that he named Hog Ranch – on account of the preponderance of warthogs on the land. The view of Kenya’s fabled Ngong Hills was the same one Blixen had enjoyed from her nearby farm in the pioneering 1920s. Beard immediately established the camp as the salon in the bush, a gathering place for politicians, conservationists, old Kenya hands, models, celebrities and foreign correspondents. If you wanted to put your ear to the ground in east Africa, you had to stand around the campfire at Hog Ranch and join the raging debates. At the centre of it all was Beard himself, declaiming about ‘the galloping rot’, the catastrophic decline of Africa’s wilderness and wild animals, the calamitous human population explosion that was eroding this wilderness, and the sentimental Western aid industry that was in his mind accelerating Africa’s decline.

At Hog Ranch, with warthogs in the background, 1987 - Mark Greenberg/Redux

The cocktails around the campfire, made both by Nejma and his trusty sidekick Mbuno, achieved legendary status and the joints and occasional lines of coke just added to the pleasure. All his life Beard took drugs, but his friends agreed that he was never out of control. As he told Vanity Fair feature writer Leslie Bennetts, he liked to be ‘pleasantly pixelated’.

His conservation views should not be taken lightly, even if they were often couched in repetitive rants. Beard’s conservation mentors (Dick Laws, who went on to lead the British Antarctic Expedition; Ian Parker, a revolutionary conservation thinker in the 1960s, and Alistair Graham, with whom Beard produced Eyelids of Morning, a study of crocodiles at Lake Turkana) had impeccable credentials and he was a good student.

Beard’s most important book was 1977’s The End of the Game, written initially during those formative years in the early 1960s but reissued in the 1970s and 1980s. It was a brilliant display of his grasp of Africa’s key wildlife issues. The second edition carried his famous aerial photographs of the elephant die-off in Tsavo National Park in the early 1970s. He called it ‘Starvo’ and there was no better description as anything between 10,000 and 15,000 elephants died of starvation after they had consumed all the trees and bushes in the park. Beard saw the future in compelling black-and-white photography that remains relevant today, more than 50 years after the book was first published.

Beard with Nejma, Boynton and friends around the Hog Ranch campfire in 1992 - Hakan Ludwigson

Despite creating firm friendships with established Kenyan families, Beard was not universally popular among the old guard. His hedonism was viewed with suspicion. And as with every frontier community, they were wary of outsiders, with Beard carrying the added burden of being a privileged American trust-fund kid who was massively successful with women. But the younger Kenyans – the journalists, photographers, artists, activists – took to him with relish and saw him for what he was, a swashbuckling anti-establishment hero who paid attention to them and their opinions.

What Beard’s enemies were waiting for was his fall from grace in the bush. They argued, and it was hard to disagree, that he was reckless in the company of wild animals, most disgracefully putting friends and colleagues at risk. Certainly, Tiegs occasionally found herself in close proximity to dangerous animals, and Beard would reassure her that everything was copacetic while looking the other way. And then in 1987, while making a documentary in Nairobi National Park for ABC television, his friend and travelling companion Terry Mathews was opened up from thigh to sternum by a female black rhino. Mathews survived, but blamed Beard for attracting the rhino’s attention and then running away, leaving Mathews to take the hit. Mathews embarked on a long lawsuit against ABC and Beard – and won significant compensation.

However, it was 10 years later in the Maasai Mara that Beard’s close encounters with wild animals ended in near tragedy when an elephant matriarch attacked and almost crushed the life out of him. This time he was blameless. He’d been out walking with his old family friend Calvin Cottar, an equally experienced bush hand, and the elephant took the humans to be a threat to her herd and chased them down. It was the fleeing Beard she caught, and witnesses say that the only reason she didn’t finish him off was because he grimly clung on to her foreleg as she tried to trample him, going up and down like a jackhammer.

He was evacuated, telling Cottar ‘my screwing days are over, but don’t worry Calvin; I’m not going to sue’. He ended up festering in Nairobi Hospital for several weeks before being airlifted to New York’s St Vincent’s Hospital.

Supermodel Iman wields the camera and Beard offers his profile at Lake Turkana in 1985 - Mirella Ricciardi

As he was wheeled through passport control at JFK by his gallerist friend Peter Tunney, they both heard a shrill voice rising above the usual terminal clamour. ‘I’m Mrs Peter Beard, is there anything to be signed?’ It was Nejma. For the past four years the couple had been estranged, on the verge of divorce, with the angry Nejma making public allegations about Beard sexually molesting their daughter. According to friends, these allegations, which had been thrown out by social services years earlier, hurt Beard more than anything before. And now there she was at JFK greeting the wheelchair-bound Beard as if nothing had happened.

At St Vincent’s Hospital a team of surgeons performed a 12-hour operation, inserting 28 titanium screws in his shattered pelvis, repairing his ruptured spleen and cleaning out the infections caused by the elephant driving her tusk through his thigh. To no one’s great surprise, Beard made a remarkable recovery and within days of the operation he was calling old model friends, inviting them down to St Vincent’s for a party around his bedside.

It was after the elephant attack that I finished writing a book about Africa and was looking for famous friends to write endorsement blurbs. Beard was in Paris but agreed with enthusiasm to read the manuscript, which the publishers sent by courier. Weeks went by and the publishers became anxious. I called him and asked him to give me a line over the phone. ‘No way, man. I want to talk to you about this book. I’m back in Montauk on the weekend. Drive out and see me.’ And so I did. Four hours later I was standing on the beach near Thunderbolt Ranch.

Beard in Montauk with Nejma in 2017, three years before his death - Graham Boynton

At the end of this empty expanse, some 100 yards away, was a lone umbrella. Clouds of marijuana smoke billowed from beneath it and there was a solitary figure – working on my manuscript, stapling leaves and other detritus to the pages, smearing blood across various passages and writing in his filigree style in between paragraphs that had caught his attention. My plain manuscript had become a Peter Beard work of art.

I got the blurb but returned to Manhattan without the real prize – the Beard-annotated version of my book. In the years that followed he assured me that the precious manuscript was somewhere in his house and when he found it he’d send it to me. Sadly, that never happened.

Almost three weeks after the police called off their search for the missing artist, one of Beard’s Montauk friends, a retired firefighter, surfer and bow hunter named Dave Schleifer, decided he was going to search the area.

During hunting season Schleifer tracked frequently in these woods, so he knew the terrain well. He was just 500 yards from Thunderbolt Ranch, in thick undergrowth, when he found a single New Balance trainer. Soon two detectives were taping off the trainer. As they were leaving to fetch tracker dogs, Schleifer asked permission to keep searching. Within minutes he found a body on the bank of a stream. ‘I’ve found him. That’s f--king Peter Beard,’ Schleifer heard himself shouting.

Thus, the raucous, free-ranging life of one of the 20th century’s wildest artists ended. Like an old African bull elephant, he had simply gone out into the wilderness, laid down and died.

Wild: The Life of Peter Beard: Photographer, Adventurer, Lover, by Graham Boynton will be published on November 22. To pre-order from Telegraph Books for £27.99, call 0844 871 1515 or visit books.telegraph.co.uk