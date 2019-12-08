Friedrich wins World Cup 2-man race, extends medal streak Driver Hunter Church, front, and brakeman Kristopher Horn, of The United States, take a curve during the first run of the men's World Cup bobsled opener in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) -- Francesco Friedrich of Germany rallied in the second heat to win a World Cup bobsled race Sunday, extending his streak of major international two-man races with a medal to 17.

Friedrich and brakeman Alexander Schueller was second after the first heat, then posted the fastest run of the day in his second trip down the Mount Van Hoevenberg track to finish in 1 minute, 49.77 seconds. Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp of Germany were second in 1:50 flat, and Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones were third in 1:50.34.

The same three drivers won medals in the season's first two-man race on Saturday - Lochner winning, Friedrich finishing second and Kripps third.

The top U.S. finisher was Hunter Church, who teamed with brakeman Kristopher Horn to finish fifth. Codie Bascue and Kyle Wilcox were ninth for the U.S.

World Cup racing returns to Lake Placid next weekend, with two four-man races. No two-man races are scheduled for next weekend.