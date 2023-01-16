Friedrich Vorwerk Group (FRA:VH2) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Friedrich Vorwerk Group (FRA:VH2), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Friedrich Vorwerk Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €36m ÷ (€307m - €76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Friedrich Vorwerk Group has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Friedrich Vorwerk Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Friedrich Vorwerk Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Friedrich Vorwerk Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 35% over the last two years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Friedrich Vorwerk Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 25% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Friedrich Vorwerk Group. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 32% in the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

