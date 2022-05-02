Friedman Industries, Incorporated Expands With Major Acquisition of Plateplus, Inc. Operations

Friedman Industries Inc.
·8 min read
Friedman Industries Inc.
Friedman Industries Inc.

LONGVIEW, Texas, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (“Friedman”) (NYSE American: FRD), a Texas-based company engaged in steel processing and distribution as well as pipe manufacturing through its division Texas Tubular Products, announced today that it has acquired two high-quality, strategically located facilities from Plateplus, Inc. (“Plateplus”), positioning Friedman as a leading North American steel service center with an expanded geographic presence, scale and processing capabilities. In addition to the facilities acquired, Friedman also purchased the steel inventory and customer relationships at two additional Plateplus locations. The parties executed an agreement related to the transaction on April 26, 2022 and closed the transaction effective at the end of business on April 30, 2022.

Friedman acquired the real estate, buildings, equipment, inventory, and other assets of Plateplus’ East Chicago, IN and Granite City, IL facilities. In addition, Friedman has acquired the steel inventory and customer relationships at Plateplus’ Loudon, TN and Houston, TX facilities. Business that was historically handled at Plateplus’ Loudon and Houston locations will be transitioned to Friedman’s facilities in Decatur, AL and Sinton, TX, respectively, providing immediate and meaningful operating efficiencies and cost synergies.

“Over the last several years, we have strategically invested in enhanced processing capabilities to meet virtually all customer needs, including our new stretcher leveler at our Decatur, AL facility and our new facility in Sinton, TX, that is expected to open later this year,” said Mike Taylor, President & Chief Executive Officer of Friedman. “This transaction and the processing capabilities it provides significantly enhance the strategic value of these recent investments. We are transforming our company with leading technologies and a broader geographic reach that will allow us to serve more customers with a larger portfolio of leading products. It catapults Friedman to a new level of providing quality, reliability and best-in-market product capability so we can more effectively service customers across North America.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Friedman acquired the assets for $63.8 million in cash and 516,041 shares of Friedman’s common stock. Fixed assets account for approximately $18 million of the purchase price with the remainder attributable to steel inventory. The final purchase price is subject to adjustment based on final inventory and assumed liabilities. Friedman financed the transaction through the expansion of its asset-based lending facility provided by JPMorgan Chase from $75 million to $150 million. After funding the transaction, Friedman’s borrowed balance under the facility was $72.5 million.

The acquired facilities provide temper passed cut-to-length sheet and plate with capabilities ranging from 16 gauge to 5/8” thick and width from 36” to 72”. The facilities will operate as part of Friedman’s coil product segment. The transformative acquisition is expected to more than double the annual volume of the coil product segment. Friedman’s coil segment sales volume for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was 152,000 tons. The sales volume for the acquired facilities was 163,000 tons for the same twelve-month period. Friedman strongly believes volume at the acquired facilities can be expanded further. Sales volume for the Loudon and Houston locations was 113,000 tons for the same twelve-month period. Friedman strongly believes it will be able to transfer substantially all of this volume to its Decatur and Sinton facilities. Friedman expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to operating results.

The acquired facilities offer highly efficient freight access, enabling Friedman to reach customers more efficiently with shortened lead times, which is expected to enhance customer satisfaction and Friedman’s competitiveness. Importantly, all Friedman locations are located on or near water, and five of six locations have rail receiving capabilities. These logistics help with supply optionality which Friedman believes is critical to success. With the Plateplus assets, Friedman will have a presence in the top steel consuming markets in North America, with facilities in East Chicago, IN; Granite City, IL; Hickman, AR; Decatur, AL; Lone Star, TX; and Sinton, TX.

The transaction also combines the two companies’ expansive customer and supplier networks, resulting in new opportunities to drive sales growth across a larger customer base and yielding additional supply chain efficiencies. By combining the Granite City and East Chicago facilities with Friedman’s existing operations and transferring volume from Plateplus’ Loudon and Houston facilities to Friedman facilities, Friedman expects to operate the new structure with cost and operating efficiencies, which should have an immediate impact on profitability. Friedman also anticipates further opportunities to enhance efficiencies through the additional throughput that is expected.

Friedman’s management team has deep familiarity with the acquired Plateplus assets, customers and key metal suppliers. Taylor previously served as President of Cargill’s metals service center business when the acquired facilities were part of the Cargill metals service center portfolio.

“I have worked closely with these assets and the talented teams at the East Chicago and Granite City facilities and welcome these employees to Friedman,” continued Taylor. “We also look forward to working alongside Plateplus’ current owner, Metal One Corporation, which will become a valued and important shareholder of Friedman and brings domestic and global metals supply chain expertise.”

Additional information related to the transaction is available on the investors portion of Friedman’s website.

Montrose Advisors served as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright served as legal advisor to Friedman Industries for this transaction.

ABOUT FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES
Friedman Industries, Incorporated (“Company”), headquartered in Longview, Texas, is a manufacturer and processor of steel products with operating plants in Hickman, Arkansas; Decatur, Alabama; East Chicago, Indiana; Granite City, Illinois and Lone Star, Texas. The Company has two reportable segments: coil products and tubular products. The coil product segment consists of the operations in Hickman, Decatur, East Chicago and Granite City where the Company processes hot-rolled steel coils. The Hickman, East Chicago and Granite City facilities operate temper mills and corrective leveling cut-to length lines. The Decatur facility operates a stretcher leveler cut to length line. The Company has an additional coil segment location under construction in Sinton, Texas with operations expected to commence in August 2022. The tubular product segment consists of the operations in Lone Star where the Company manufactures electric resistance welded pipe and distributes pipe through its division Texas Tubular Products.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and such statements involve risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or including the words “will,” “expect,” “intended,” “anticipated,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “propose,” “plan,” “estimate,” “enable,” and similar expressions, including, for example, statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, growth in the industry sectors we serve, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions, future production capacity, future hedging activity, expected opening of our Sinton facility, the timing of business transfer completion from Plateplus’ operations in Loudon and Houston to Friedman’s operations in Decatur and Sinton, the impact of this transaction on future sales volume, product quality and estimates and projections of future activity and trends in the oil and natural gas industry. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, future changes in the Company’s financial condition or results of operations, future production capacity, product quality and proposed expansion plans. Forward-looking statements may be made by management orally or in writing including, but not limited to, this news release.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect our current beliefs, reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially depending on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, changes in the demand for and prices of the Company’s products, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in government policy regarding steel, changes in the demand for steel and steel products in general and the Company’s success in executing its internal operating plans, including the cost, timing and successful commissioning of our new stretcher leveler line in Sinton, changes in and availability of raw materials, our ability to satisfy our take or pay obligations under certain supply agreements, unplanned shutdowns of our production facilities due to equipment failures or other issues, the results of our hedging activities, increased competition from alternative materials and risks concerning innovation, new technologies, products and increasing customer requirements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainty are also addressed in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and other sections of the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent law requires.

CONTACT:
Mr. Alex LaRue
Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer
(903)758-3431


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble