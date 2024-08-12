Friedkin pondering 30% minority stake in Everton

Less than a month ago after their change of heart, the Friedkins may reignite their interest in Everton Football Club.

The American businessmen were reportedly nearing an agreement for a complete takeover of the Premier League side currently owned by Farhad Moshiri.

However, growing concerns regarding Everton’s debt to 777 Partners caused the Friedkins to backtrack and withdraw from takeover talks.

Now, Il Messaggero reports that there may still be some interest on the Friedkins’ part to acquire minority stake in the Toffees.

The Texan family are pondering the acquisition of no more than 30% of Everton’s shares.