Friedberg Global-Macro Hedge Fund to Limit New Subscriptions to Match Cash Outflows

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Trust Management Ltd. (“TTML”) announced today that, until further notice, acceptance of new subscriptions for units of Friedberg Global-Macro Hedge Fund (the “Fund”), one of the Friedberg Alternative Mutual Funds, will be limited so as to match, as clearly as possible, the amount of cash outflows of the Fund, primarily due to redemptions and fees. Redemptions are not being suspended.



Units of the Fund are offered under the simplified prospectus of the Friedberg Alternative Mutual Funds. That simplified prospectus and the Fund Facts document of the Fund have been filed, and can be viewed, at www.SEDAR.com.

TTML will review this decision on an ongoing basis, with a view to fully reopening the Fund to new subscriptions when appropriate.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Knight

Vice-President

200 Bay Street, Suite 600

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2W4

Tel: 416-350-2892

Email: info@friedberg.ca



