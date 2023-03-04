Fried chicken, coffee, ramen. Kansas City restaurant update: What’s open, what’s closed

Here’s our monthly update of Kansas City area restaurant, coffee shop and brewery openings, what will be coming soon and later, and recent closings.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is now open in Lee’s Summit, as well as Jinya Ramen Bar and Nico & Ana’s Italian Street Food in Overland Park

Dutch Bros Coffee is adding more locations throughout the metro. Beef-A-Roo plans locations in Belton and Overland Park, and Mo’Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food wants to open another Overland Park restaurant.

Parkway Coffee & Bistro has dropped its plans for a midtown location. Taco Republic closed in Kansas City, Kansas, and Wahlburgers closed in Olathe.

Many new openings have been pushed back due to supply chain and staffing issues.

To be added to the listing, email Joyce Smith at jsmith@kcstar.com

Andy’s Frozen Custard Concretes include peanut butter, BootDaddy (blended with Oreo cookies, creme caramel and hot fudge) and raspberry flavors.

Open

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 11220 Nall Ave., Overland Park. It will have a grand opening on March 24.

▪ Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches, Plexpod Westport Commons, at 300 E. 39th St.

▪ Bliss Books & Wine, 3502 Gillham Road.

▪ Geo’s Gourmet Bakery, 12805 S. Mur-Len Road, Olathe.

▪ Graze Craze, charcuterie boards, 7713 N.W. Prairie View Road.

▪ Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, 638 N.E. Missouri 291, Lee’s Summit.

▪ Jason’s Deli, 9617 W. 87th St., Overland Park.

▪ Jinya Ramen Bar, 7761 W. 159th St., Overland Park.

▪ Johnny Jo’s Pizzeria, Parlor food hall, 1707 Locust St.

▪ Lulu’s Latin Food, 1410 Kasold Drive, Suite A-17, Lawrence.

▪ Moriki Sushi, 1800 E. 23rd St., Lawrence.

▪ Nico & Ana’s Italian Street Food, The Fountains, 6541 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

▪ Novella Espresso Bar & Baked Goods, (by Blackhole Bakery and The Slow Bar), Green Hills Library Center, 8581 N. Green Hills Road.

▪ P.S. Coffee & Drive-thru, 13115 Holmes Road.

▪ Top Soup Yunnan Noodle, 7948 W. 151st St., Overland Park.

The Taco Republic at 500 County Line Road in Kansas City, Kansas, opened in 2013.

Closed

▪ District Pour House + Kitchen, 7122 Wornall Road. Opening in Shawnee.

▪ Taco Republic, 500 County Line Road, Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ Wahlburgers, 11935 S. Blackbob Road in Olathe.

Story continues

Coming soon

▪ AME Golf & Brew, Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Mid-April.

▪ The Bar at Prairie Village, 5316 W. 95th St., Prairie Village. Plans to slowly open in March.

▪ Barrio Taqueria, 408 E. 31st St. Hopes to open in April.

▪ Brewer’s Corner, 3105 Gillham Road. Hopes for a spring opening next to sister operation, Brewer’s Kitchen.

▪ Friction Beer Co., 11018 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Plans to open in April.

▪ Guy’s Broadway Bodega, 2101 Broadway. Plans to open Tuesday.

▪ Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar, Crossroads, 404 E. 18th St. Mid to late April.

▪ KC Craft Ramen, 6830 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Hopes to open this month.

▪ KC Hooley House, Power & Light District, 170 E. 14th St. Hopes to open by mid-March.

▪ Leawood Wine & Spirits, 7960 Lee Blvd., Leawood. Hopes to open mid-March.

▪ Nick the Greek, Ward Parkway Center, 8807 State Line Road. Hopes to open later this month.

▪ Peter Piper Pizzeria, 15139 W. 119th St., Olathe. Thursday.

▪ Taqueria La Nueva, 3906 Waddell Ave. Hoped to open in mid-March but the opening has been pushed back.

▪ Third Coast Pizza, 3001 Mercier St. To-go and delivery only. Plans to open April 2.

Third Coast Pizza offers Chicago-style deep dish pizza and traditional crust.

▪ Transport Brewery, 131 E. Main St., Gardner. Hopes to open in late March.

▪ Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar, 7251 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Early to mid-April.

▪ Whataburger, Bluhawk, 7791 W. 159th St., Overland Park. By mid-March.

Coming later

▪ Another Broken Egg Cafe, 5358 W. 95th St., Prairie Village. Hopes to open in early or mid May.

▪ Barbacoa, 5500 Troost Ave. Spring opening.

▪ Beef-A-Roo, 10460 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, and 621 E. Markey in Belton. No opening dates were announced.

Beef-A-Roo’s Wild West roast beef sandwich is served on a sesame seed bun with bacon, American cheese, barbecue sauce and chipotle sauce, then topped with onion rings. It also has a burger version.

▪ The Big Biscuit, 7017 Johnson Drive, Mission. Spring opening.

▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, 108 E. Fifth St. Spring opening.

▪ Bob Wasabi Kitchen is still looking for a new Kansas City home.

▪ Bread Zeppelin is looking for area franchisees.

▪ Cafe Europa, 4343 W. 119th St., Leawood. Hopes to open in late spring or early summer.

▪ Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements plans an August opening in Parkville’s Creekside.

▪ City Barrel Pizza + Patio, 120 E. Gregory Blvd. Summer opening.

Fans say goodbye to this beloved Kansas City craft beer bar. New beer and pizza coming

▪ City Club Apartments, 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — Afi natural wine bar and Small Axe modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. No opening date was available.

▪ Cosmo Ltd., 709 W. 17th St. A Colorado developer plans to convert a former carriage house (later Brooks Auto) into a coffee shop and bar this year. Cosmo is the holding company for the yet to be named venue.

▪ The Crack Shack, 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Late 2023 or early 2024.

▪ Dave’s Hot Chicken. A new franchisee plans 10 area locations. It is scheduling June openings for locations at 4121 Broadway in Westport, and 9097 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper.”

▪ District Pour House + Kitchen, 11101 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. May opening.

▪ Dunkin’ donuts, 17701 E. 39th St., Independence. The location has been in the works for more than a year. A spokeswoman said they hoped to have some updates at the end of February, but on Thursday the company said it did not have an update.

▪ Dutch Bros Coffee, 18181 W. 101st St., Lenexa; 11220 S. Lone Elm Road in Olathe; 15170 S. Mahaffie St., Olathe; and 14075 W. 135th St., Olathe, for spring openings.

A location at 16400 W. U.S. 40 highway, Blue Springs, is scheduled to open later this year. A location in Metro North Crossing, 350 N.W. Barry Road, is scheduled to open in mid-2024. Another location is in the works for 97th and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park but no further details were available.

▪ El Pollo Loco. The California-based chain is entering the Kansas City market. The first area restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2023, but no location has been announced.

El Pollo Loco’s chicken is marinated in-house daily with a secret recipe then grilled.

▪ Fareway Meat Market, Valley View Shoppes, Missouri 152 and North Shoal Creek Valley Drive near Liberty. Summer opening.

▪ Green Dirt Farm Cafe, 1601 Oak St. Fall opening.

▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 11928 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe. No opening date was available.

▪ HomeGrown, 11705 Roe Ave., Leawood. Spring opening.

▪ IHOP, 2909 Burlington St., North Kansas City, for summer opening, and 11111 W. 95th St., Overland Park, for the fourth quarter.

▪ Johnny Kaw’s Outback, 4124 Pennsylvania Ave. Summer.

▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet Hibachi Sushi, 8406 Wornall Road. Late May opening.

▪ Justus Drugstore plans to open a midtown location. No opening date was available.

▪ La Fuente Mexican Restaurant, 8801 N.E. Cookingham Drive. June opening.

▪ Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, 7921 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park. Spring opening.

▪ Meshuggah Bagels, Valley View Shoppes, Missouri 152 and Booth Avenue. Summer opening.

▪ Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery, Prairiefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. No opening date was available.

A rendering of the new Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery planned for Prairiefire.

▪ Mission Taco Joint, Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood. Spring or summer opening.

▪ Mo’Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, 12005 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ Modern Market Eatery plans to open restaurants in the Kansas City area.

▪ Noka, 334 E. 31st St. Spring opening.

▪ 151 Coffee, two Overland Park shops are in the works for openings later this year. One will be at 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue, the other at 119th and Metcalf.

▪ The Other Place, 6522 Martway St., Mission. Spring opening.

▪ Panera, Sonoma Plaza, 87th Street Parkway and Maurer Road in Lenexa. Spring opening.

▪ Paris Baguette, 11111 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Summer.

▪ Parkway Coffee & Bistro, 3744 Broadway. Trident Restaurant Group in Overland Park said Thursday that it is dropping its plans to open there.

▪ Pennway Point, proposed entertainment district near the north side of West 25th Street, between Interstate 35 and West Pennway.

▪ Peter Piper Pizzeria, Ward Parkway Center, 8809 State Line Road. Mid-summer.

▪ Popeyes wants to open at 9700 N. Oak Trafficway.

▪ Privēe Restaurant + Lounge, 700 Southwest Blvd. Spring opening.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are still on hold.

▪ Puttery, 4641 Jefferson St., indoor, high-tech mini golf course with bars and lounge areas. Third quarter.

▪ Rancho’s, 3214 Main St. Plans late spring or early summer opening.

▪ Stockyards Brewing Co., 10310 Mastin St., Overland Park. Summer opening.

▪ Strang Chef Collectives will have two bars and four chef kitchens in the new Cascade hotel, 4600 Wornall Road. It plans an early summer opening.

▪ Taco Bell, 3010 to 3026 Van Brunt Blvd. Opening in the second or third quarter this year.

▪ Texas Roadhouse, 9761 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. May opening scheduled.

▪ 39th Street Brewery, 1320 W. 39th St. No opening date was available.

▪ Tiki Taco, 7514 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Summer opening.

▪ Ting’s Filipino Bistro, 1803 W. 39th St. Plans are on hold.

Two side-by-side Kansas City restaurant spaces are still empty. Here’s what’s going on

▪ Via313 Pizzeria, 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Summer opening.

▪ Warehouse on Broadway, 3951 Broadway. (formerly under Jack n’ Diane’’s Dueling Piano Bar). Hopes to open in mid-May.

▪ Whataburger: 5630 Bannister Road, late summer; 14123 W. 135th St., Olathe (near Menards), for late summer; 9100 block of Missouri 45, Parkville, late 2023; Missouri 152 and North Booth Avenue (near Liberty) summer opening; and 8851 N. Ambassador Drive, summer opening. It also is listed on plans submitted to Lawrence for a site at 707 W. 23rd St. and 4200 Sterling Ave. for 2024 openings.

▪ Whiskey River Pizza & Pub, Creekside, 15425 Old Town Road, Parkville, is scheduled to open in May.

‘I was blown away.’ KC-area development has brewery, Mexican place, coffee. Soon: BBQ

▪ Whole Harvest Kitchen, Town Center Plaza, Overland Park. Summer opening.

▪ Wienerschnitzel wants to return to the Kansas City market.