Can I get my fridge repaired? Answers to your questions about Quebec's new restrictions

The Quebec government has announced a series of extra measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province, with daily case numbers hovering above 1,600 in the past week and hospitalization on the rise.

The measures affect schools, offices and non-essential retail businesses, but they don't all happen at once.

For example, both elementary and high schools will close from Dec. 17 to Jan. 11, but non-essential stores will remain open until Christmas. Then, they too will close until Jan. 11.

You can find out more about those restrictions here, but below we've tried to answer some of your questions about the nuances of the measures coming into place over the Holidays.

Can I buy non-essential goods online?

Yes. The measures don't affect deliveries and Quebec Premier François Legault has also said local retailers who are allowed to be open can set up a curbside pickup service.

Will I get a ticket if I drive to Saint-Sauveur to ski?

The province discourages travelling between zones, but is not setting up roadblocks. What it discourages even more is travelling to a zone with a different alert level — for example if you go from a red zone to an orange zone.

As of Monday, though, Saint-Sauveur has been in a red zone. Legault and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda have also said they want to encourage people to participate in outdoor activities as much as possible.

Just note that outdoor activities, like alpine and cross-country skiing, and hockey, are permitted in groups limited to eight people, in addition to an instructor (such as a ski instructor) or coach. These activities are also only allowed in public places, so no gatherings in someone's backyard.

What happens if my washing machine breaks between Dec. 17 and Jan. 11?

Essential services, like home repairs, electricians and plumbers, will remain open. And if you want to fix it yourself, the hardware store can still sell parts. But the government is forbidding large retailers from selling non-essential goods, like furniture and small kitchen appliances.

Story continues

WATCH | Infectious diseases specialist calls latest shutdown in Quebec a step in the right direction

What about higher education? Do I still have to go in to work everyday?

If you work in an office — whether it is in the public or private sector — and your presence is not necessary at your workplace, the government is making work-from-home mandatory from Dec. 17 until Jan. 11.

What financial support is the provincial government giving these businesses?

Businesses can apply for a rent subsidy and Legault said the province is in talks with the federal government to help businesses pay their employees' wages. He said, so far, Ottawa has agreed to pay for one week's worth of wages, but neither government has made an announcement on the subject nor provided more details.