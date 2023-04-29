Friday's sports scoreboard for April 28, 2023

The Canadian Press
Friday's scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Carolina 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)

(Carolina wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

Dallas 4 Minnesota 1

(Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

Florida 7 Boston 5

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

Colorado 4 Seattle 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Calgary 4 Abbotsford 3 (OT)

(Calgary leads best-of-five series 2-0)

Milwaukee 6 Manitoba 2

(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Hershey 5 Charlotte 2

(Hershey leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Rochester 8 Syracuse 5

(Syracuse leads best-of-five series 2-1)

Hartford 1 Providence 0

(Hartford leads best-of-five series 1-0)

Texas 5 Rockford 3

(Texas leads best-of-five series 1-0)

---

NBA

Playoffs

Sacramento 118 Golden State 99

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

L.A. Lakers 125 Memphis 85

(Los Angeles wins best of seven series 4-2)

---

MLB

Interleague

Milwaukee 2 L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 3 Houston 1

Cincinnati 11 Oakland 7

American League

Toronto 3 Seattle 2

Texas 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 8 Kansas City 6

Cleveland 5 Boston 2

National League

Miami 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 9 Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 St. Louis 3

---

