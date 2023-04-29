Friday's sports scoreboard for April 28, 2023
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Carolina 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)
(Carolina wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
Dallas 4 Minnesota 1
(Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
Florida 7 Boston 5
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Calgary 4 Abbotsford 3 (OT)
(Calgary leads best-of-five series 2-0)
Milwaukee 6 Manitoba 2
(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 1-0)
Hershey 5 Charlotte 2
(Hershey leads best-of-five series 1-0)
Rochester 8 Syracuse 5
(Syracuse leads best-of-five series 2-1)
Hartford 1 Providence 0
(Hartford leads best-of-five series 1-0)
Texas 5 Rockford 3
(Texas leads best-of-five series 1-0)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Sacramento 118 Golden State 99
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
L.A. Lakers 125 Memphis 85
(Los Angeles wins best of seven series 4-2)
---
MLB
Interleague
Milwaukee 2 L.A. Angels 1
Philadelphia 3 Houston 1
Cincinnati 11 Oakland 7
American League
Toronto 3 Seattle 2
Texas 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 8 Kansas City 6
Cleveland 5 Boston 2
National League
Miami 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 9 Colorado 1
---
The Canadian Press