Friday's Sports in Brief

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Tiger Woods told officers during his DUI arrest last month that he had taken Xanax, as well as other prescription medications.

Woods' claim was revealed in an unredacted version of the Jupiter Police Department's investigation report, obtained by The Golf Channel.

Woods, the 14-time major champion who had back surgery in April, was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes around 2 a.m. on May 29 and arrested on a DUI charge. A breath test registered 0.0 for alcohol, corroborating Woods' claim that he had an ''unexpected reaction'' to prescription medicine.

Woods told officers at a testing facility that he had taken several prescriptions, and the arrest affidavit listed four medications, but not Xanax.

In the unredacted portion of the investigation report, officer Christopher Fandry described interrogating Woods at the scene. It was then that Woods said he had taken Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug.

Among the medications listed on the affidavit was Vicodin, an opioid pain medication. The FDA warns on its website that mixing Xanax with opioids may cause ''profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death.''

OLYMPICS

The International Olympic Committee has formally proposed picking the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities at the same time this year.

Los Angeles and Paris now seem certain to both be awarded a Summer Games in September as the IOC tries to safeguard its signature event for the next decade.

''This represents a golden opportunity for the Olympic Games and for the IOC,'' IOC President Thomas Bach said at a news conference after an executive board meeting.

The widely expected proposal from the board did not address which city will go first and stage the 2024 Olympics.

A meeting of the full IOC from July 11-12 in Lausanne will be asked to ratify the board's request. The 95-strong membership seems unlikely to block a policy that could help define Bach's eight-year first presidential term at its midpoint.

A final vote to confirm the hosting order should take place on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru, at the regularly scheduled IOC annual meeting.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - The IOC added 3-on-3 basketball to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic program in an effort to give the games a more youthful and urban appeal.

In another move toward street sports, BMX Freestyle cycling will join the Olympics for the first time among a net increase of 15 gold medals for a 321-event program.

However, the International Olympic Committee cut 285 athlete places from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games with track and field losing 105 spots.

The overall athlete quota for 28 core sports will be 10,616 athletes in Tokyo, including 64 in 3-on-3 basketball. There will be eight teams in each of the men's and women's tournaments of the half-court format which was introduced at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Butler basketball coach Chris Holtmann will replace Thad Matta as the head coach at Ohio State, the school announced.

Ohio State said Holtmann, the reigning Big East coach of the year, will be paid about $3 million a year under an eight-year deal, but details still have to be hammered out. The school plans a news conference on Monday to formally introduce him.

Matta was fired Monday, nearly three months after Ohio State missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Holtmann is a good fit to be the 14th coach in program history.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Oregon State's top pitcher, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, released a statement saying he has asked to be excused from playing.

Luke Heimlich said in the statement that he didn't want to be a distraction to the team, which began play in the NCAA super regionals on Friday evening against Vanderbilt. Heimlich's attorney, Stephen Ensor, released the statement just hours before the game.

Heimlich was cheered by the crowd at Goss Stadium when his name was announced with the rest of the Beavers in pregame introductions. He was in uniform.

The Beavers won the opening game of the best-of-three series 8-4. Afterward, coach Pat Casey commented about Heimlich for the first time. The decision to play would be Heimlich's, the coach said.

