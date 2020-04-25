Friday's Sports in Brief

While only one quarterback, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, was taken on the second day of the NFL draft, the guys who haul in passes were everywhere.

Starting with the top two selections on Day 2 - Clemson's Tee Higgins to Cincinnati and Southern California's Michael Pittman to Indianapolis - seven wideouts were drafted in the second round. Add that to the six who went in the opening session, and it set an NFL record through two rounds.

Three more receivers were selected in the third round - were teams running out of prospects? The NFL these days is built on passing offenses. This draft is loaded with outstanding pass catchers. Many teams had both Higgins and Pittman rated as top-32 talent.

So Cincinnati held firm atop the second round by grabbing Higgins to catch Joe Burrow's passes. The pair worked out together heading toward the draft. And Higgins idolizes Bengals star receiver A.J. Green.

Pittman takes his 6-foot-4, 224-pound frame to Indianapolis. The Colts had no first-rounder, and they quickly gave new quarterback Philip Rivers a target in Pittman, whose father also played in the NFL.

BASEBALL

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan (AP) -- When Wang Wei-chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark.

No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement ''add oil'' to either team.

The 12,150 blue plastic seats were devoid of fans Friday night for the game between Chinatrust Brothers and Fubon Guardians, down from the average crowd of 6,000 at professional baseball games in Taiwan. No fans have come to any games here since play started on April 11.

Taiwan's five-team Chinese Professional Baseball League is barring spectators over concerns of spreading the coronavirus in a crowded space. But Taiwan has relatively few cases of COVID-19, so the league decided it was safe to let in players, coaches, cheerleaders, costumed mascots, face mask-wearing batboys and the media.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - Steve Dalkowski, a hard-throwing, wild left-hander whose minor league career inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie ''Bull Durham,'' has died. He was 80.

He died Sunday at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. His sister, Patricia Cain, said Friday he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated when he became infected with the new coronavirus. Dalkowski had been in assisted living for 26 years because of alcoholic dementia.

Dalkowski never reached the major leagues but was said to have thrown well over 100 mph. Long before velocity was tracked with precision, he spawned legends that estimated he approached 110 mph or 115 mph -- some said even 125 mph.

NCAA

The NCAA Division I Council denied a request to temporarily waive the minimum number of sports required to be a Division I member and delayed a decision on allowing all college athletes to be immediately eligible one time after transferring.

The NCAA announced that a request made recently by five FBS conference commissioners to waive numerous Division I requirements for up to four years would be considered in the coming weeks. But a blanket waiver permitting schools to drop below the minimum 16 sports would only be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The request was made with schools bracing for tough times as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic begins to take a toll athletic departments.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA is giving teams new scheduling options for the 2020-21 season.

The NCAA's Division I Council approved a proposal to give men's basketball programs choices with 28- and 29-game schedules.

The council vote still must be reviewed by the NCAA Board of Directors and won't be considered final until the conclusion of its board meeting on Wednesday.

The proposal will allow schools that schedule 28 regular-season game to participate in one multiple-team event of up to three games. Programs with 29-game regular-season schedules can participate in a multiple-team event with up to two games.

A team that does not participate in a multiple-team event can have up to 29 regular-season games. Three-day multiple-team events must by completed within 10 days and two-day events must conclude within five days, under the proposal.

Non-Division I programs may participate only if they are the event host.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas landed top basketball recruit Greg Brown III when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA's developmental G League.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro. He had long listed Texas among his top college choices but in the last few days had listed the G League as a possibility. The league recently signed elite recruits Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd.

Brown is just the latest standout recruit for Texas coach Shaka Smart, who has coached first-round NBA draft picks Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes. Each of those players was at Texas for just one season and the program has yet to translate that recruiting prowess into NCAA Tournament success.

