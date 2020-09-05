Friday's Games

NHL

At Edmonton

Dallas 5 Colorado 4 (OT)

(Dallas wins series 4-3)

Vegas 3 Vancouver 0

(Vegas wins series 4-3)

---

NBA

Miami 115 Milwaukee 100

(Miami leads series 3-0)

Houston 112 L.A. Lakers 97

(Houston leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 2 Detroit 0 (7 innings, 1st game)

Toronto 8 Boston 7 (7 innings, 1st game)

Minnesota 3 Detroit 2 (8 innings, 2nd game)

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 5 (1st game)

Boston 3 Toronto 2 (7 innings, 2nd game)

Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 4

Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)

Seattle 6 Texas 3

L.A. Angels 6 Houston 5 (11 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 (7 innings, 1st game)

Atlanta 7 Washington 1 (7 innings, 1st game)

Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 10 Atlanta 9 (7 innings, 2nd game)

Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 10 Colorado 6

Arizona 6 San Francisco 5

Interleague

Tampa Bay 5 Miami 4

Milwaukee 7 Cleveland 1

San Diego 7 Oakland 0

---

The Canadian Press