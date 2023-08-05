Here are Friday’s winning Mega Millions numbers as lottery jackpot reaches $1.35 billion

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot for Friday evening’s Mega Millions drawing marked the first time in U.S. lottery history that California players have had two chances to becoming billionaires in less than three weeks.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the Friday, Aug. 4, drawing were 11. 30. 45. 52. 56, and the Mega number was 20, Mega Millions officials said during the drawing just after 8 p.m. Pacific. The Megaplier was 2X for states that use the multiplier.

The top prize for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has an estimated cash value of $659.5 million, according to lottery officials. The winner has to pay federal taxes, but California is one of just 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

This Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since April, having rolled 30 times so far. Sales in California just for this game have totaled more than $192 million in the more than three months since the rolling sequence began, officials said Tuesday.

This has helped California Lottery raise at least $77 million for public education, lottery officials said. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each. Each ticket sold in California generates about 80 cents that goes to public education.

The jackpot is tied for the third-largest in Mega Millions game history and tied for the fourth-largest jackpot in the United States. If nobody wins Friday’s top prize, the jackpot will roll over for a 31st consecutive time.

Each Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million. If there’s more than one grand prize winner, the jackpot is divided equally among the winners.

Mega Millions is a multi-state game available through 47 lotteries nationwide; that’s 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.