Friday TV Ratings: Charmed Grows Audience Ahead of Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, the penultimate episode of The CW’s Charmed drew 380,000 total viewers — its third-largest audience of the season — and a 0.1. demo rating.

Leading out of that, the similarly terminal Dynasty inched up to its best audience in six episodes (240K) and that nice, round 0.0 rating.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady and tied 20/20 (3.2 mil/0.4) for the nightly demo win, whereas the ABC newsmagazine claimed Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.2 mil/0.2) returned to its demo low.

