Friday Sports in Brief

NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Rams running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out of Los Angeles' regular-season finale against San Francisco because of a knee injury.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner also won't play Sunday at the Coliseum, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday.

Los Angeles (12-3) can clinch a first-round postseason bye with a win over the 49ers or a loss by the Chicago Bears, but the Rams will have to do it without the centerpiece of their offense.

Gurley is the NFL's second-leading rusher with 1,251 yards, and he leads the league with 21 touchdowns.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is retiring after completing his 13th season.

Williams announced his retirement at age 35 through the team Friday, saying Buffalo's season finale against Miami on Sunday will be his last game.

He says it wasn't an easy decision and there's no ideal time to retire, before adding: ''It's time to hang up my cleats.''

Williams is the team's most respected leader and longest-active tenured player. He was drafted out of LSU in the fifth round in 2006.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to a contract extension, keeping one of their key offensive players who was scheduled to be a free agent.

The team announced the multiyear deal Friday after its final full practice of the regular season.

Enunwa will sit out his third straight game Sunday with an ankle injury, but had 38 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown after missing last season with a neck injury.

BASKETBALL

The Cleveland Cavaliers said Friday that they have signed restricted free agent guard Patrick McCaw to an offer sheet.

A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press that the Cavs' offer to McCaw was for two years and $6 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because it remains unclear if Golden State will exercise its right to match the terms.

If the Warriors choose to keep McCaw, it could cost substantially more than just his salary figure because of luxury-tax ramifications.

-By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo will be sidelined at least a month after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament on his right ring finger.

Rondo sprained his finger during Los Angeles' surprising Christmas Day victory at Golden State. He missed the Lakers' last-second loss at Sacramento on Thursday night along with LeBron James, who strained his groin against the Warriors.

Rondo had surgery Friday, and he is expected to fully recover in four to five weeks, according to the team. Rondo initially hoped to play through the pain in his troublesome shooting hand, but decided it would be impossible without surgery.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Rick Pitino has won his first game in Greece, coaching troubled Panathinaikos to a 96-84 victory over CSKA Moscow on Friday night in Europe's main competition.

The victory came two days after he arrived in Athens to take over Panathinaikos (pronounced pa-nath-een-eye-KHOS). He said the enthusiasm from the home fans made him feel as if he was still in Kentucky.

The 66-year-old Hall of Fame coach helped end a losing streak for the team that sank to elimination position in the 16-team Euroleague.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The University of Connecticut asked a judge Friday to dismiss a complaint filed by former basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who contends his firing was in part racially motivated.

The school argues that the federal court doesn't have jurisdiction and Ollie doesn't make a specific claim under federal law in his complaint, which was filed this month.

UConn also says the former coach's lawyer never notified the school that he planned to bring the complaint despite a conference call between the sides minutes before the motion was filed. The school's lawyers described that as an ''apparent attempt to deprive the university of the opportunity to be heard.''

Both sides made oral arguments Friday and U.S. District Court Judge Kari Dooley set another hearing for Jan. 25.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A matchup between Hawaii Pacific and TCU has been canceled following the death of a Hawaii Pacific player who collapsed during a game.

The basketball teams were scheduled to play Friday in Honolulu but chose to cancel the contest after 21-year-old Emil Isovic died at a hospital Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Sweden collapsed on the bench during a first-half timeout on Dec. 18 as the Sharks played Southern Nazarene. He was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the agreement says catcher Jonathan Lucroy has agreed to join the Los Angeles Angels.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been announced by the Angels, who had no accomplished big-league catchers on their 40-man roster.

Yahoo Sports reported the one-year, $3.35 million deal contains incentives that could raise the two-time All-Star's compensation to over $4 million.

The Angels will be Lucroy's fifth team in four seasons. He batted .241 with 51 RBIs in 126 games last season for the Oakland Athletics.

-By AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham.

TORONTO (AP) - Free-agent pitcher Matt Shoemaker has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shoemaker went 2-2 with a 4.94 ERA in seven starts with the Los Angeles Angels last season. The right-hander has been hampered by right forearm injuries over the last two years.

Toronto announced the deal on Friday.

HOCKEY

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites ripped captain Jamie Benn and fellow high-priced forward Tyler Seguin, telling reporters Friday their play has been ''terrible'' and saying owner Tom Gaglardi was frustrated as well.

Lites requested the interviews, saying he believed Seguin and Benn deserved more public criticism with a team Lites says is underachieving. Dallas started the day holding the final playoff spot in the Western Conference but has expectations of a higher finish.

NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL has suspended Boston Bruins forward David Backes three games without pay for an illegal hit to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman.

The league considered Backes a repeat offender.

Based on his salary, he will lose almost $220,000. The discipline also means Backes will miss Tuesday's Winter Classic against Chicago at Notre Dame Stadium.

The incident occurred early in the third period Thursday night, when Coleman was clearing a rebound from the New Jersey zone. Backes delivered a shoulder to his head and knocked him to the ice.

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) - Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos.

The 36-year-old Regina native was hired in July, three months after 16 members of the junior hockey team - including coach Darcy Haugan - were killed when the team's bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural intersection on the way to a playoff game.

In a tweet, Oystrick said: ''Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season.''

OLYMPICS

Shellie Pfohl is stepping down as CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport after helping the organization gain footing over a two-year period of slow-but-steady progress.

Pfohl started in November 2016, and the center opened in March 2017 to become the clearinghouse for all reports of sex abuse in U.S. Olympic sports.

The center has received more than 1,800 reports and declared nearly 300 individuals permanently ineligible.

Among Pfohl's biggest challenge has been hiring enough investigators to handle the all the cases, many of which poured in in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse revelations and the (hash)Metoo movement.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) - Peter Hill-Wood, the chairman of Arsenal for 31 years who presided over the English club's title-winning eras of George Graham and Arsene Wenger, has died. He was 82.

Arsenal announced the death of Hill-Wood on Friday, without disclosing any details.

Continuing a long family tradition of involvement in the London team - both his grandfather and father served as chairman - Hill-Wood joined Arsenal's board in 1962 and was chairman from 1982-2013. During that time, the club moved from Highbury to its current Emirates Stadium. He stepped down from the role because of ill health.

BRITAIN SPORTS AWARDS

LONDON (AP) - England coach Gareth Southgate and his captain Harry Kane have been rewarded in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year honors list on the back of the team's surprise run to the World Cup semifinals.

Away from soccer, Geraint Thomas, who won cycling's Tour de France in July and was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year earlier this month, gets an OBE, while former England cricket captain Alastair Cook and ex-England rugby skipper Bill Beaumont received knighthoods.

