Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

As college football leaders work to rescue a football season worth billions in revenue from the threat of COVID-19, the players have become emboldened.

They are calling out coaches and lawmakers, rallying for social causes and asking for answers about how they are expected to safely play through a pandemic.

The latest act in this summer of college athlete empowerment comes from the West Coast, but there are already signs the movement could spread to other parts of the country.

A group of Pac-12 players Sunday presented a list of demands on issues ranging from healthy and safety to racial justice to economic rights. If they are not addressed - and exactly what that means is unclear - the players say they are prepared not to practice or play.

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Mike Trout is expected to return to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after missing four games to be with his wife and newborn son.

The three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Sunday.

Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after his wife, Jessica, gave birth to their first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday.

The Angels transferred Trout from the paternity list to the restricted list after the three-day time limit on the paternity list expired Sunday. Los Angeles is off Monday.

The Angels (3-6) lost two of their first three games without Trout. The MVP had seven hits and two walks in 28 plate appearances over LA's first six games, hitting one homer with four RBIs.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park, but team officials said he was resting comfortably and should be out of the hospital later this week.

Brewers general manager David Stearns said the 61-year-old Murphy received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital ''in a couple of days.'' Stearns said it was too early to estimate when Murphy might be back in uniform.

Stearns said that Murphy started experiencing symptoms while on the Miller Park field and reported them to the team's medical staff, which immediately realized the gravity of the situation and called an ambulance. Stearns says the ambulance arrived ''in a matter of minutes'' and transported Murphy to Froedtert Hospital, which had a team of cardiologists waiting for him.

GOLF

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) - Jim Furyk turned 50 when golf was shut down and made the most of it when the PGA Tour Champions returned, closing with a 4-under 68 to win the Ally Challenge on Sunday when Brett Quigley bogeyed his last two holes.

Furyk became the first player since Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2014 to win in his start on the 50-and-older circuit.

His victory came at a familiar place. Warwick Hills was one of his favorite stops on the PGA Tour when it hosted the Buick Open until a decade ago. Furyk won there in 2003 and was a runner-up two other times.

It was his first victory since the RBC Heritage in 2015.

Furyk, a former U.S. Open champion with 17 titles on the PGA Tour, was hardly out of competitive shape. He played five times on the PGA Tour over the last two months, making three cuts.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic schedule remains essentially unchanged for the event that has been postponed until next year, organizers said on Monday.

Tokyo organizers made a similar announcement several weeks ago for the postponed Olympics.

The Paralympics open on Aug. 24, 2021, and close on Sept. 5. The Olympics are to open on July 23.

Organizers have lined up the same 43 venues that would have been used this year for the Olympics and Paralympics. The massive Athletes Village and the media center have also been secured.

Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee have offered few details about how these two massive events can be held in the midst of a pandemic, or even the wake of a pandemic. They say they are trying to prepare for many scenarios that could include quarantines, limited fans, and massive cuts in staffing.

