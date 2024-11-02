Friday Rewind: Dominant wins for Gray, Batesburg-Leesville. Irmo QB accounts for 8 TDs

Gray Collegiate War Eagles Trequan “Mo” Singleton (55) and Braylon Wallace (19) sack Gilbert Indians quarterback Cooper James (10) during their game at Gilbert High School, 11/1/24.

After a week full of distractions, the Gray Collegiate football team turned in one of its most dominating performances of the season.

The War Eagles defeated Gilbert, 42-0, on Friday and left Tomahawk Stadium still with some uncertainty about their 2024 season.

Gray Collegiate, winner of six straight games, is scheduled to play North Augusta for the Region 4-4A title next week. But first, Gray will go before the South Carolina High School League’s executive committee next week to try and keep the season alive.

Gray athletic director Kevin Heise said the school will likely find out Monday when it will appeal the league’s ruling on the eligibility of one of its players. If the committee upholds the ruling, the War Eagles can go before the appellate panel.

If they are unable to get the ruling reversed, there is a chance the War Eagles’ season would be over. The specifics of the ruling are not yet known, but an eligibility case can result in the forfeiture of wins and possibly a postseason ban.

The S.C. High School League playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 15, and the War Eagles are contenders in Class 4A Lower State.

“We can’t worry about that. It is easy to say that. But we’ve just got to go out and control the things we can control,” Gray co-interim coach Treigh Sullivan said after the game. “There is nothing we can do that is going to happen with other stuff. But we can control our efforts and attitudes and how we handle ourselves.”

It will be the second time in as many weeks Gray will appear before the committee. The committee voted 10-5 Wednesday to suspend head coach D’Angelo Bryant and an assistant coach for the rest of the year for a violation of the league’s rules on recruiting. Gray also was fined $2,500 and placed on warning status for one year.

Bryant and Gray decided to not go before the appellate panel on that ruling.

Sullivan, a former Dreher head coach and Gilbert assistant, and defensive coordinator Howie Bayer were named the school’s interim coaches for the rest of the season.

Bryant isn’t allowed to attend any practices as part of the punishment. But right after Friday’s game, the team Face-timed the first-year coach.

“We’ve just got a bigger purpose now,” Gray defensive lineman Zeb Taylor said. “Before we were playing for a team and ourselves, but now we are playing for someone else. Coach Bryant, it is not his fault he is in that situation. He is a (heck) of a coach and he got us here. Love that guy.”

After Wednesday’s SCHSL meeting, Sullivan said Bryant brought the staff together and delivered a strong message to the team going forward.

“Those conversations were difficult,” Sullivan said. “But we had a really good day of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Just proud of our group for executing the way they did.”

On the field, Gray jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and then scored three touchdowns in less than four minutes to begin the third quarter to lead Gilbert, 42-0.

Quarterback Tyler Waller threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and running back BJ Montgomery rushed for three TDs, two coming in the second half.

Gray’s defense applied pressure on Gilbert quarterback Cooper James much of the night. Ethan Raysor picked James off in the end zone to end a drive, and the War Eagles had several sacks on the night.

Gilbert will finish up its regular season on Wednesday at Aiken. The Indians have already wrapped up a playoff spot.

Batesburg-Leesville 28, Saluda 7

Amadre Wooden and Tanner Watkins each had two touchdowns as the Panthers defeated the Tigers in a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in Class 2A.

Batesburg-Leesville will play for the region championship next week against Strom Thurmond.

Watkins was 12 of 17 for 175 yards and set the school’s all-time touchdown record with 32 scores. KD Whitt caught both of Watkins’ touchdown passes.

Wooden finished with 172 yards on the ground and Jamaerius Clark had six catches for 86 yards.

Dutch Fork 41, River Bluff 14

Ethan Offing threw for a career-high 417 yards and four touchdowns as the top-ranked Silver Foxes won their final test before next week’s showdown against Irmo.

The winner of Dutch Fork and Irmo will decide the Region 4-5A Championship.

Offing was 21 of 27 passing in the game. Receiver Boykin Bickley and running back Maurice Anderson each went over 100 yards receiving. Bickley finished with seven catches for 187 yards and TD. Anderson had six catches for 108 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

KJ Smith caught two touchdown passes and had four catches for 83 yards.

Hayden Myers rushed for 106 yards and a TD to lead River Bluff. It was the first points Dutch Fork’s defense has allowed in 11 quarters.

Irmo 55, Chapin 21

Virginia Tech commitment AJ Brand threw five touchdown passes and ran for three more as the Yellow Jackets moved to 9-0 going into next week’s match-up with Dutch Fork.

Brand went over 10,000 career yards in the victory.

Donovan Murph and Joey Albritton each had two TD catches for the Yellow Jackets.

Ridge View 21, Blythewood 7

The Blazers kept their hopes of a region title alive with a win over rival Blythewood.

It was Ridge View’s fifth straight win over the Bengals. The Blazers will play Sumter for the Region 5-5A championship next week.

Khristian Jackson caught two TD passes and also returned a punt for a TD.

Boston College commit Sterling Sanders had a TD run for Blythewood.

White Knoll 35, Lexington 14

Quarterback Landon Sharpe threw two touchdowns to Devin Geronomi and also ran in a TD for White Knoll.

Tiyon Fanning and Shaquez Montgomery had TD runs for the Timberwolves,

Camden 44, AC Flora 21

The Bulldogs wrapped up second place in Region 3-4A with a win over the Falcons.

Quarterback Wyatt Thompson threw two touchdown passes and had a 52-yard TD run. Tylin Drakeford caught a TD pass and threw one.

Logan Freeman returned an interception for a Camden touchdown.

Roper Wentzky had three TD passes in the loss for AC Flora.

Newberry 45, Swansea 0

The Bulldogs stayed in first place in Region 4-3A with a win over the Tigers.

Newberry can win the region title next week against Silver Bluff.

Kenton Caldwell threw three touchdown passes, one to South Carolina commitment Jamel Howse. Cash Brown and CJ Earl also had TD catches.

BJ Jones rushed for a pair of Newberry TDs.

Hammond 52, Cardinal Newman 21

The Skyhawks (10-0) used a 36-point second quarter to complete an unbeaten regular season. Hammond trailed 14-6 after the first quarter before taking over.

Senior quarterback Andrew Turner threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. Jack Croft had two of the TD catches for Skyhawks. Senior running back Manny Johnson had an 81-yard TD run and Jackson Ross returned an interception for a score.

Caleb Ford ran for two Cardinal Newman touchdowns.

The two teams are expected to meet again next week in the first round of the SCISA 4A playoffs.

Brookland-Cayce 49, Airport 14

The Bearcats wrapped up a playoff spot with a win over rival Airport.

South Pointe 56, Richland Northeast 6

Jordan Collins had a pair of touchdowns and South Carolina commit J’Zavien Currence had one in the Stallions win.

Will Wilson had a TD pass to Blake Betette for RNE’s score.

Northside Christian 48, Camden Military 14

Sam Burks ran for three touchdowns and also returned a punt for a score as the Crusaders finished the regular season with a 9-1 record.

Northside will host a first-round game in the SCISA 3A playoffs next week.

Quarterback Jeff McCallum threw a TD pass and also ran for a score.

Richard Winn 60, Wardlaw 14

The Eagles clinched the region title and will be the top seed in SCISA’s 8-man playoffs.

Quarterback Charlie Bonds threw three touchdowns, two to Josh Tyndall, and ran for a score.

Bennett Nicholson caught a TD and also returned an interception for a score.

Augusta Christian 20, Ben Lippen 6

KJ Dupree had a TD pass to Michael Traynum in the loss for Ben Lippen.