Friday rewind: Brookland-Cayce blasts district rival Airport. Dutch Fork drops to 0-2

Brookland-Cayce used a dominating defensive performance and running game to extend its winning streak over rival Airport.

The Bearcats forced four turnovers on their way to a 49-0 victory over the Eagles on Friday night. Brookland-Cayce has won six straight and nine of its last 10 against the Lexington 2 rival.

“Definitely don’t want to lose to them, but I definitely don’t take pleasure in beating who is almost like our brothers and sisters,” B-C coach Rusty Charpia said.

Charpia had high praise for defensive coordinator and former Northside Christian coach Stacy Bell, who rejoined the staff last year. Bell was with B-C a few years ago when the Bearcats made a run to the 3A lower state championship.

“We got Stacy Bell back and he was the architect of the defense when we went to the lower state game against Dillon,” Charpia said. “We blend together well and see things the same way. He has got them playing like he wants them to play.”

The loss spoiled the home debut of first-year Airport head coach Shane Fidler. The Eagles won their opener against Swansea, 34-6, but never got things going against B-C.

Quarterback Will Young ran for three touchdowns and was one of three B-C quarterbacks to play. Brogan Sox and My’Son Jones also had touchdown passes in the second half.

Deshawn Washington and Tyrone Jackson also had TD runs.

Remembering Tre

The Chapin Eagles honored their late teammate Tre Ruffin before and during Friday’s 63-0 win over Mid-Carolina.

Ruff, the Chapin senior, died Tuesday at his home, according to the Newberry County coroner. A cause of death was not identified in a statement from the coroner’s office.

The school held a memorial service at Cecil Woolbright Stadium on Thursday night.

The Eagles held a moment of silence before the game and welcomed Ruffin’s family as honorary captains. On the first play from scrimmage, the Eagles played with 10 men on the field in memory of Ruff and took a false start penalty.

Quarterback Brady Albro threw five touchdowns in the first half.

Dutch Fork knocked off

For the first time in eight years, Dutch Fork has a losing streak.

Spartanburg held Dutch Fork to less than 200 yards of offense Friday night in defeating the Silver Foxes, 17-6. It’s the first time since 2015 the Silver Foxes have lost two straight games and first regular-season loss to an in-state team since Fort Dorchester in 2017.

Spartanburg quarterback Trent Johnson threw a touchdown pass and the Vikings scored on a defensive TD late in the fourth to seal the game.

Dutch Fork sophomore quarterback Ethan Offing, playing in place of injured starter Jon Hunt, was 16-of-28 for 145 yards passing.

Wild one

The game of the night proved to be Gray Collegiate and Crestwood. The two teams battled back and forth in the more than three-hour game with Gray Collegiate winning, 62-60.

Michael Boulware had a key stop on Crestwood’s two-point conversion attempt with less than three minutes left. The War Eagles were able to run out the clock on their next possession.

Gray QB Tyler Waller had three touchdowns and running back BJ Montgomery also had three scores.

Top Performers

Roper Wentzy and Noah Kelson, AC Flora: Roper Wentzky threw for 237 yards and four touchdown passes in his first varsity start. Kelson ran for 219 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons defeated Dreher, 60-13, on Thursday.

AJ Brand, QB, Irmo: Junior threw six touchdown passes and rushed for another in Irmo’s 56-18 win over Lancaster. The Yellow Jackets have scored 105 points in the first two games of the season.

Torrie Jones, RB, Lexington: Jones rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns as Lexington moved to 2-0 with a 59-27 win over South Aiken. The Wildcats rushed for 386 yards, and four different players had at least one rushing TD.

Jaylen Jay, RB, Gilbert: Jay rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the Indians’ season-opening win over Batesburg-Leesville, 35-7. Kelvin Blackwell added 101 yards and two TDs.

Parker Murray, QB, River Bluff: Junior quarterback was 10-of-13 for 148 yards and four touchdowns, three to Stephen Collier, in River Bluff’s 56-7 win over Swansea.

Around the Midlands

Ben Lippen 21, Heathwood Hall 14: Buzz Buxton intercepted a pass in the end zone as time expired to give the Falcons their second straight win. QB Jayvon Gilmore had a pair of TD passes for Ben Lippen.

Hammond 47, Florence Christian 0: The Skyhawks defeated the Eagles for their 600th win in program history.

Blythewood 35, Richland Northeast 18: Quarterback Harrison Collins threw three TD passes and ran for one in Bengals’ win over the Cavs.

Camden 59, Lugoff-Elgin 6: The Bulldogs blocked two punts and returned an interception for a score in the first quarter on their way to a win over their rival Demons.

Northside Christian 18, Greenwood Christian 17: Matt Diaz scored on a two-point conversion in overtime for the Crusaders’ second straight win. Jefferson McCallum hit Gavin Ford for Northside’s TD in overtime. The Crusaders then went for two instead of kicking an extra point.

Saluda 55, Ridge Spring Monetta 18: Drew Arant threw three touchdown passes as the Tigers rolled to their second straight win

Sumter 42, Ridge View 19: John Peoples ran for two scores and threw a halfback pass for a touchdown in the Gamecocks’ win over Ridge View.

Lower Richland 24, Westwood 21: MJ Smith threw a 47-yard pass to running back Larmarion Pearson with 27 seconds left to give the Diamond Hornets a come-from-behind win. Pearson finished with two touchdowns and Smith had two TDs. K’Shon Harrison had a TD run for Westwood to put the Redhawks up 21-18.

Columbia 48, Pelion 28

Fairfield Central 33, Andrew Jackson 16

Hannah-Pamplico 46, North Central 18

Hunter Kinard-Tyler 44, Eau Claire 0