Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Reigns – Roman Reigns, That Is

The ever-popular WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox took top demo honors this summer evening, checking in at an 0.5 to lead the pack.

Roman Reigns was the attraction, as The Head of the Table brought his family together to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They sealed their vow with a group hug.

At CBS, the series debut of Secret Celebrity Renovation came in at an 0.3 in the same time slot. Nischelle Turner hosts the reality show, which — as the title underlines – gives a celebrity a chance to reward someone from their lives with a home renovation. In the first episode, Whose Line Is It Anyway? regular Wayne Brady helped out his Aunt Lily by renovating her Orlando, Fl. home. It was the night’s most-watched program with 2.84 million viewers.

A new Love Island was the middle of the CBS Friday sandwich, tallying an 0.3, although its overall audience declined. A Blue Bloods rerun closed the night.

NBC had a mixed night, with an American Ninja Warrior repeat clocking in at an 0.3. However, Dateline had the runner-up demo crown on the evening, scoring an 0.4 for its examination of a double murder case.

ABC had Shark Tank and 20/20 repeats in a quiet night.

The CW had a Gossip Girl special, celebrating the return of the series, which is airing on HBO Max. The network closed the night with a repeat of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

