Friday Ratings: Split Decision, As Fox Takes Network Honors, But ‘Shark Tank’ Tops Individual Shows

ABC’s Shark Tank again was the Friday night overall winner among shows, scoring an 0.6 and the biggest total P2+ audience at 4218. But it wasn’t enough to top the network averages, where Fox claimed the crown.

Baseball has long been considered the national pastime. But if we were to judge that status solely by television ratings, wrestling would have a strong argument. Recovering from a World Series that brought record lows to the table, Fox saw a strong showing by perennial kings WWE wrestling. The WWE Friday Night SmackDown scored an 0.6, the same score as the network for its two-hour slot.

ABC’s Shark Tank was followed by 20/20 pulling an 0.5 for its examination of the hunt for the Golden State Killer.

At NBC, a repeat of American Ninja Warrior came in at an 0.3, with Dateline’s segment on a woman’s search for her mother rising to an 0.4.

CBS saw its Greatest #AtHome Videos come in at an 0.4, with a Deciders: CBS News special sinking to an 0.2, followed by a Blue Bloods repeat.

The CW saw the special 13 Scariest Movies of All-Time garner an 0.2, with a brand-new World’s Funniest Animals following up with an 0.1.

