Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ And ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Win The Demo Battle
On yet another mid-summer night filled with reruns, it’s fitting that an original program and a rerun tie for top honors.
ABC’s Shark Tank scored an 0.5 with its encore presentation. In the episode, entrepreneurs from Malibu, Calif. offer knife sharpening by mail, while a Florida mother-daughter team had a solution for bug bites.
The WWE Friday Night SmackDown also came in at an 0.5. The night saw Bayley beat Nikki Cross in the main event to retain the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. That resulted in an after-match brawl featuring Cross, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend.
The only other original programming on the night was at CBS, where The Greatest #AtHome Videos with Cedric the Entertainer hosting came in at an 0.4, copping the night’s biggest overall P2+ audience at 3276.
The rest of the night’s fare consisted of reruns, repeats and encores.
