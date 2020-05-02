Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Wins The Demo Wars, As ‘Blue Bloods’ Season Finale Tops Audience Count
Click here to read the full article.
As the country moves closer to an economic recovery, the entrepreneurial fires are apparently being stoked in the population. That’s evident as ABC’s Shark Tank was the overall demo winner in the Friday ratings wars.
Shark Tank came in with a solid 0.8, trailed by a repeat episode of 20/20.
More from Deadline
'Blue Bloods' Adds Another Cop To The Dinner Table In Tonight's Season Finale Of NYPD Family Drama
Halsey, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover Among First Performers For 'Disney Family Singalong: Volume II' - Update
But the demo win wasn’t enough for its network to beat the overall audience count victory by CBS police drama Blue Bloods, which had an 0.7 and the night’s largest total audience for its season finale. CBS also saw MacGyver contribute with an 0.6 and Magnum P.I. weigh-in with an 0.7, helping the eye network to the overall victory on the evening.
At NBC, The Blacklist came in at an 0.5, while Dateline NBC had an 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, matching the show’s highs for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and 25-54 since Dec. 14, 2018.
At Fox, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown pinned an 0.5.
The CW finale for Charmed came in with an 0.2, while Dynasty had an 0.1 on the evening.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Passes 62,000 As More Of Country Eyes Relaxing Restrictions - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.