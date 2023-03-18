Friday Ratings: March Madness on CBS, Shark Tank on ABC Lead Night
In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament dominated Friday in the demo, and veritably tied ABC’s Shark Tank for the night’s biggest audience.
CBS | Primetime March Madness coverage averaged 3.35 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, on par with Thursday’s Night 1 tallies.
ABC | Shark Tank (3.37 mil/0.4) was steady.
FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) ticked down.
NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.9 mil/0.2) and Grand Crew (1.2 mil/0.1) were steady in viewers yet dipped in the demo.
THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? Tell Me, Now!! (570K/0.1) surged in viewers.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.
