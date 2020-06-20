Friday Ratings: Fox And ABC Win The Demo Wars With Two Very Different Programs

Click here to read the full article.

On another rerun-heavy night, Fox and ABC tied for the demo victory on Friday night, each posting a 0.5 and an almost identical audience size.

The two networks had very different programming approaches. ABC ran a special, Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming, which explained the symbolism and legacy of the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw the debut of Matt Riddle, who beat AJ Styles.

NBC had original programming on Dateline, which drew an 0.3. audience for its examination of two Tulsa brothers who fought for more than 20 years to prove their innocence after they were wrongfully convicted for separate murders.

The CW had an original Masters of Illusion at 8 PM, garnering an 0.2 for its half-hour segment.

The rest of the night’s network fare featured reruns.

