Friday Ratings: CBS Dramas Grow, SmackDown Stays Strong

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods was Friday’s most-watched show, while Fox’s SmackDown as usual dominated in the coveted-and-delicious 18-49 demo.

Over on CBS, the newly un-cancelled S.W.A.T. (with 4.51 million total viewers) and Fire Country‘s introduction of a potential spinoff character (4.92 million viewers) both ticked up a smidgen in audience; in a TVLine poll, some 86% of you say you would definitely/maybe tune in for a Fire Country spinoff starring Morena Baccarin as Edgewater Country sheriff Mickey Fox. Blue Bloods (with 5.18 million viewers) grew 7% week-to-week.

Coming out of WrestleMania XL, Friday Night SmackDown on Fox drew 2.4 million total viewers, with 925K landing in the 18-49 sweet spot. SmackDown thus matched last week’s largest audience since December of 2022, and is currently up 5% from last week’s best demo delivery since December of the year 2020.

Numbers for ABC’s Shark Tank are not in just yet, and I’m off to the Cineplex…. Stay tuned!

