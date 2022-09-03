Friday Night Thriller! No. 1 Providence Day escapes upset bid at No. 4 Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz didn’t hide what his game plan would be against Sweet 16 No. 1 Providence Day Friday.

Earlier in the week, he told the world on The Charlotte Observer’s streaming show, “Talking Preps,” that his team would mostly abandon the newfangled passing attack it had shown in the first two weeks and get back to old-school Catholic football, which meant the Cougars would run the ball. A lot.

The idea was to chew up the clock and keep the ball away from Providence Day’s offense and Providence Day’s All-America QB Jadyn Davis.

It almost worked.

Providence Day scored with 11.8 seconds left to beat Catholic 21-20 in a game many will talk about for a long time.

Facing limited possessions, Providence Day had three turnovers for the game, including two in a disastrous third quarter where the Chargers had the ball for about a minute.

But when Catholic scored to go up 20-14 in the fourth quarter, the Cougars left Davis a little too much time.

Worse, the Cougars missed their extra point.

With 1:44 to play, Davis led the Chargers on what felt like a season-defining march over a team that has multiple NCHSAA state championships. Finally Davis threw high into double coverage, trusting receiver Jayden Hollar to outjump two Catholic defenders.

Hollar did, and Jake Porter nailed the extra point.

And just like that, Providence Day -- somehow -- had made itself a memory.

Second Half Highlights

▪ To start the second half, Catholic took a long drive that used more than half the quarter. Sean Boyle’s 3-yard QB keeper converted a fourth and 2 at the Chargers’ 8. On the next play, Ethan Ellis scored to give his team a 7-6 lead.

▪ Providence Day didn’t get its first second half possession until 4:37 left in the third quarter. And the Chargers appeared to be driving for a score under they suffered a fumble at Catholic’s 15 with 3:39 left in the period.

But after a defense stop and a good punt return from Brody Barnhardt, Providence Day got its second possession of the second half at the Catholic 45 -- with 66 seconds left in the third quarter. What did the Chargers do? They fumbled again. Catholic returned this one to the Chargers’ 34.

▪ What did Catholic do? Go on another long, run-heavy drive, converting a fourth and 2 inside the 10. Griffin Sovine scored shortly after that from 2 yards out. Catholic led 14-6 with 8:04 to play.

▪ Providence Day’s Chris Peale returned the kickoff 45 yards to midfield. This time the Chargers scored with Davis finding Channing Goodwin with a pretty 19-yard touchdown pass and then throwing a high jump ball to Jordan Shipp for a two-point conversion with 6:27 to play. That tied the game at 14.

Providence Day, unable to slow the Cougars’ run game, tried an onside kick that failed. Catholic got the ball at the 49. The Cougars drove, slowly, and scored with 1:48 to play. Griffin Sovine from 6 yards out. Catholic led 20-14.

▪ With 1:44 left, the Chargers offense began at its 35. Providence Day got the Catholic 10 with 18.7 seconds left. Davis threw high into double coverage and Jayden Hollar with 11.8 seconds left.

First half highlights

▪ Catholic allowed Providence Day to convert one fourth down on the Chargers opening drive, but turned Providence Day over on downs at the 4 with 6:18 left in the first quarter. Davis missed on a short pass to Jordan Shipp.

▪ Charlotte Catholic got the ball at its 4 and used up the rest of the first quarter, running the ball effectively and keeping the ball away from Davis and the Chargers. The Cougars got inside the 10 but its drive stalled and the field goal was blocked by Providence Day’s David Sanders. Martin Hare returned it to the Catholic 20. Officials, however ultimately ruled that the ball couldn’t be advanced, and the Chargers took over at their 20 with 9:30 left in the second quarter.

▪ Next Providence Day drove and appeared to hit a long scoring pass, called back by penalty. On the next play, Davis was intercepted by Evan Chromy, appearing to be hit as he threw.

▪ Catholic got it back and drove and appeared to score on third and goal from the 10, but the officials ruled a completed catch was made out of bounds. With 5:02 left in the first half, Catholic went for it instead of trying a field goal. Catholic QB Sean Boyle scrambled but was stopped at the 1 with 4:53 left.

▪ On its third possession, the Chargers finally scored on a 3-yard Chris Peal run.

Game Summary

Providence Day 0 6 0

Charlotte Catholic 0 0 7

Second Quarter

PD: Chris Peal 3 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

CC: Ethan Ellis 6 run (Grant Coughlin kick)

Fourth Quarter

CC: Griffin Sovine 2 run (Coughlin kick)

PD: Channing Goodwin 19 pass from Jadyn Davis (Jordan Shipp pass from Davis)

CC: Sovine 6 run (kick failed)

PD: Jayden Hollar 10 pass from Jadyn Davis (Jake Porter kick)