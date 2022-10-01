Friday night lights: See how your Missouri or Kansas football team fared this week

Here are the Friday night football game scores from across the Kansas City metro for high school teams in Missouri and Kansas.

For in-depth coverage of high school football around KC, check out The Star’s coverage partner, PrepsKC.com.

Thursday’s result

Olathe West 53, Shawnee Mission Northwest 49

Friday’s results

Adrian 54, Midway 0

Appleton City 56, Osceola 12

Archie 52, Drexel 14

Atchison 55, Washington 6

Baldwin 41, Anderson County 20

Basehor-Linwood 35, Leavenworth 31

Bishop LeBlond 40, KC East Christian 28

Bishop Miege 40, Blue Valley 0

Blue Springs South 10, Lee’s Summit West 7

Blue Valley Southwest 31, Blue Valley North 10

Blue Valley West 27, Blue Valley Northwest 26

Center 55, Harrisonville 21

Chase County 72, Maranatha Christian 8

Cole Camp 55, Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 32

De Soto 28, Shawnee Heights 0

East Buchanan 49, West Platte 14

Fort Osage 56, St. Joseph Central 13

Girard 41, Prairie View 8

Grain Valley 44, Belton 0

Grandview 31, Excelsior Springs 20

Jefferson County North 42, Oskaloosa 7

Kearney 59, Ruskin 0

Knob Noster 41, Lexington 20

Lafayette County 48, Holden 0

Lansing 42, Topeka West 0

Lawrence 44, Shawnee Mission North 14

Lawrence Free State 45, Shawnee Mission South 14

Lawson 47, Plattsburg 6

Lee’s Summit 35, Oak Park 28

Lee’s Summit North 47, Raymore-Peculiar 7

Liberty North 35, Blue Springs 10

Lincoln Prep 59, Topeka Highland Park 22

Louisburg 28, Eudora 27, OT

Mid-Buchanan 48, North Platte 28

Mill Valley 45, Olathe South 14

North Kansas City 44, Truman 0

Northland Christian 60, Veritas Christian 20

Odessa 61, Warrensburg 36

Olathe North 13, Gardner Edgerton 2

Olathe Northwest 12, Olathe East 7

Orrick 52, Sweet Springs 44

Park Hill 42, Park Hill South 35

Pembroke Hill 21, Hogan Prep 6

Penney 36, Lathrop 7

Piper 62, Turner 6

Pittsburg 20, Paola 14

Platte County 31, Raytown 26

Pleasant Hill 42, Oak Grove 7

Richmond 64, Carrollton 0

Rockhurst 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 11

Santa Fe Trail 28, Osawatomie 8

Shawnee Mission East 57, Shawnee Mission West 14

Smithville 49, Raytown South 0

Spring Hill 56, Ottawa 25

St. James Academy 49, St. Pius X 14

Staley 26, Liberty 24

Sumner Academy 26, Schlagle 17

Tonganoxie 37, Bonner Springs 0

University Academy 28, Summit Christian 14

Wellington-Napoleon 55, Lone Jack 0

Wellsville 38, Bishop Ward 21

William Chrisman 30, Winnetonka 14

Wyandotte 54, Harmon 0

McLouth at Mission Valley, late

Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County, late

East at Northeast, late

Saturday’s games

Southeast at Central, noon

Van Horn at St. Michael the Archangel, 2 p.m.

