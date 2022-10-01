Friday night lights: See how your Missouri or Kansas football team fared this week
Here are the Friday night football game scores from across the Kansas City metro for high school teams in Missouri and Kansas.
For in-depth coverage of high school football around KC, check out The Star’s coverage partner, PrepsKC.com.
Thursday’s result
Olathe West 53, Shawnee Mission Northwest 49
Friday’s results
Adrian 54, Midway 0
Appleton City 56, Osceola 12
Archie 52, Drexel 14
Atchison 55, Washington 6
Baldwin 41, Anderson County 20
Basehor-Linwood 35, Leavenworth 31
Bishop LeBlond 40, KC East Christian 28
Bishop Miege 40, Blue Valley 0
Blue Springs South 10, Lee’s Summit West 7
Blue Valley Southwest 31, Blue Valley North 10
Blue Valley West 27, Blue Valley Northwest 26
Center 55, Harrisonville 21
Chase County 72, Maranatha Christian 8
Cole Camp 55, Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 32
De Soto 28, Shawnee Heights 0
East Buchanan 49, West Platte 14
Fort Osage 56, St. Joseph Central 13
Girard 41, Prairie View 8
Grain Valley 44, Belton 0
Grandview 31, Excelsior Springs 20
Jefferson County North 42, Oskaloosa 7
Kearney 59, Ruskin 0
Knob Noster 41, Lexington 20
Lafayette County 48, Holden 0
Lansing 42, Topeka West 0
Lawrence 44, Shawnee Mission North 14
Lawrence Free State 45, Shawnee Mission South 14
Lawson 47, Plattsburg 6
Lee’s Summit 35, Oak Park 28
Lee’s Summit North 47, Raymore-Peculiar 7
Liberty North 35, Blue Springs 10
Lincoln Prep 59, Topeka Highland Park 22
Louisburg 28, Eudora 27, OT
Mid-Buchanan 48, North Platte 28
Mill Valley 45, Olathe South 14
North Kansas City 44, Truman 0
Northland Christian 60, Veritas Christian 20
Odessa 61, Warrensburg 36
Olathe North 13, Gardner Edgerton 2
Olathe Northwest 12, Olathe East 7
Orrick 52, Sweet Springs 44
Park Hill 42, Park Hill South 35
Pembroke Hill 21, Hogan Prep 6
Penney 36, Lathrop 7
Piper 62, Turner 6
Pittsburg 20, Paola 14
Platte County 31, Raytown 26
Pleasant Hill 42, Oak Grove 7
Richmond 64, Carrollton 0
Rockhurst 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 11
Santa Fe Trail 28, Osawatomie 8
Shawnee Mission East 57, Shawnee Mission West 14
Smithville 49, Raytown South 0
Spring Hill 56, Ottawa 25
St. James Academy 49, St. Pius X 14
Staley 26, Liberty 24
Sumner Academy 26, Schlagle 17
Tonganoxie 37, Bonner Springs 0
University Academy 28, Summit Christian 14
Wellington-Napoleon 55, Lone Jack 0
Wellsville 38, Bishop Ward 21
William Chrisman 30, Winnetonka 14
Wyandotte 54, Harmon 0
McLouth at Mission Valley, late
Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County, late
East at Northeast, late
Saturday’s games
Southeast at Central, noon
Van Horn at St. Michael the Archangel, 2 p.m.