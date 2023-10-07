Friday night lights: Missouri high school football highlights from around the KC metro

The No. 1-ranked team in Missouri Class 6 high school football got tested and passed with flying colors Friday as Lee’s Summit North pulled away for a 38-20 victory over Liberty.

The Blue Jays went ahead early on a 22-yard pass from Christian Kuchta to Dominic Revels at the 8:37 mark in the first quarter.

Lee’s Summit North rallied with 17 straight points to close out the first half. Tanner Howes ran for a 3-yard score in the first quarter; in the second, Missouri State pledge Elijah Leonard threw an 8-yard scoring strike to Desean Bennett.

Liam Kays booted a 37-yard field goal late in the second quarter, making it 17-7 Broncos at the break.

Revels’ second touchdown of the game came less than two minutes into the second half and pulled Liberty (4-3) within three points, 17-14.

The Broncos (7-0) flexed their offensive muscle and put the game out of reach by scoring three touchdowns in a row.

Howes ran for his second on the ground, this one from 11 yares out in the third period. After the Broncos’ defense forced a punt, Leonard threw a 51-yard TD pass to Isaiah Mozee, who darted through three would-be tacklers into the end zone.

After Liberty punted on the following possession, the Broncos drove 90 yards in seven plays. Leonard hit Mozee for back-to-back 21-yard gains, the second a touchdown. With 10 minutes left in the game, the Broncos were ahead 38-14.

Kuchta threw a second TD pass, this one to Ace Bindel, to wrap up the scoring. Kutcha threw for 122 yards, completing 10 of 20 passes.

Leonard was 14-for-22 for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Mozee was his top target, with nine catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Howes gained 128 yards on 23 carries.

Lee’s Summit West 31, Raymore-Peculiar 7

The turnaround at Lee’s Summit West has hit a milestone unrealized for more than a decade.

The Class 6 No. 8-ranked Titans buzzed through Raymore-Peculiar for a 31-7 win Friday and improved to 7-0.

That matches their win total for the past two years combined and marks the first time since 2012 that the Titans have opened the year with seven straight victories.

West scored the first 24 points Friday. The first touchdown by Ray-Pec (4-3) turned into a pick-six by Devin Wilson on a 16-yard return.

Jackson Torry hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Carter to expand the Titans’ lead to 14-0. Sebastian Coleman booted a 30-yard field goal following a turnover by Ray-Pec — a fumble that Dylan Haines recovered at the 19-yard line.

Haines recovered another fumble in the third quarter and the Titans turned it into seven points. Starting at the Ray-Pec 20, the Titans scored on the seventh play of the drive via a 1-yard dive by Quincy Torry.

Ray-Pec got its only points late in the third quarter when Gavin Smith threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Lavalley.

Quincy Torry’s second 1-yard TD run capped the Titans’ ensuing possession. He had 32 of his team-high 118 yards on the drive.

Carter passed for 43 yards and ran for 60.

Jackson Torry added an interception to go with his touchdown catch. Wilson finished with two interception.

Ty Washington and Jax Fasnow also recovered fumbles for Lee’s Summit West.

The Titans will close the season with two tough matchups. First up is city rival Lee’s Summit North, the No. 1 team in Class 6, next week on the road. Then Lee’s Summit West plays host to No. 3-ranked Liberty North in the regular-season finale.

Lee’s Summit 30, Park Hill 17

Almost a month after getting into the win column, Lee’s Summit returned on Friday.

Playing at home, the Tigers jumped ahead early and held off a late charge by Park Hill for a 30-17 Suburban Conference Silver Division victory.

The Tigers (3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to a 23-3 outburst in the first half. And Karsten Fiene played a part in two of the Tigers’ three first-half touchdowns.

Lee’s Summit scored on the opening drive, with Karsten Fiene darting in from a yard out via a Wildcat-type package.

Fiene hauled in a 21-yard catch in the second quarter that got the ball to the 2-yard line. That set up a short touchdown run by Gipson.

Quarterback Dawson Heeney threw a 9-yard TD pass to Landon Moutray, while Roan McCarthy booted a 27-yard field goal for the Tigers.

Park Hill’s only points in the first half came on a 42-yard field goal by Tegan Turner.

But Park Hill (3-4) pulled within a score after touchdowns on two of its first three drives in the third quarter. That made it interesting late, but the Trojans couldn’t complete the rally.

Park Hill QB Gavin Schaag overcame a three-interception first half with two TD passes in the third period. He hit Max Kates for a 44-yard touchdown less than a minute in.

The Trojans forced a punt and were marching downfield until a fumble turned into a fourth-and-37. Park Hill punted and then it was Lee’s Summit’s turn to drive the field. The Tigers made it to the Trojans’ 1-yard line but fumbled at the 4.

Schaag and Park Hill took advantage of the miscue. On third-and-8 from the 6, he withstood a blitz and hit Bryce Lisaka across the middle. Lisaka then outran the defense for a 94-yard TD with 4:56 to go in the third.

Park Hill had trimmed a 20-point deficit to six but was shut out from there.

Lee’s Summit’s Jaydan Gipson ran for a 6-yard touchdown to account for the Tigers’ final points.

